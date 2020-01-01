BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Sugar Bowl Live Updates: Georgia vs Baylor

Brooks Austin

The 86th edition of the Allstate Sugar Bowl kicks off live from New Orleans tonight at 8:45 ET on ESPN. As the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Baylor Bears here inside of the Superdome. 

A lot has been said about the players who aren't here today, but the seniors that will be playing today are in search of their 45th win as a class. Something that will place them as the winningest in program history. 

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the game here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Bulldog Maven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the Bulldog Maven community as we react to the game in real-time

Pregame thoughts: 

The pregame thoughts of most are revolving around the draft-eligible juniors like Jake Fromm, D'Andre Swift, and Richard LeCounte who haven't made their final decisions as to enter the 2020 NFL Draft or return for their senior seasons. 

As for those that will be playing, you'll see an entirely new offensive line apart from Trey Hill and Solomon Kindley at center and left guard respectively, and they will have a tough task with a Baylor odd-front that has produced a Big-12 best 43.0 sacks coming into tonight. 

Defensively Georiga has more than enough depth to counter the missing contributors like Reed, Clark, Wilson, and Walker. As Smart said yesterday in his press conference, "You won't see as many new guys as you will see the depth." 

Last season it was Azeez Ojulari who paved the way for a great offseason by flashing signs of excellence here in the Sugar Bowl. Who will it be this season? 

Injured/Missing List: 

  • Brian Herrien
  • Andrew Thomas
  • Isaiah Wilson
  • Ben Cleveland
  • J.R. Reed
  • Lawrence Cager
  • Dominick Blaylock 
  • Tyler Clark 
  • Divaad Wilson
  • Walter Grant
  • Tyrique McGhee 
  • Demarcus Hayes
  • Quay Walker
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brent Wilson
Brent Wilson

This is going to be an interesting game for sure. If Georgia can get into the 21-24 point range, I think they can rely on their defense to help them win this game.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brock Vandagriff has De-Committed from Oklahoma

Brooks Austin

Brock Vandagriff has de-committed from Oklahoma. The 5-star QB from Prince Avenue Christian lives just mere miles from the University of Georgia.

2021 5-star QB, Caleb Williams Updates his Recruitment

DJ Cadden

Caleb Williams is one of five 5-star quarterbacks in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He updates his recruitment and talks Georgia's chances to land the dual-threat QB.

Matt Miller Has Three Georgia Players in Latest 3-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Brooks Austin

Matt Miller's latest 3-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft has three Georgia Bulldogs in it. Andrew Thomas and D'Andre Swift are to be expected, the third might surprise you.

Sugar Bowl: Final Gameday Notes for the Georgia Bulldogs

Brooks Austin

The New Year brings us a new look Georgia Bulldogs in the final game of the 2019 Georgia football season. Here are the gameday notes for the Sugar Bowl.

Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL: Three Dawgs Selected to the Pro Bowl

Jordan Jackson

Three former Georgia Bulldogs have been selected to the NFL Pro Bowl. Geno Atkins, Nick Chubb, and Mecole Hardman are on their way to the all-star game.

Jake Fromm Talks NFL Draft, Sugar Bowl

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm answered questions about whether he'll enter the NFL Draft and Georgia's Sugar Bowl matchup with Baylor.

Tate Ratledge Talks Sam Pittman's Departure and Matt Luke Hire

DJ Cadden

Tate Ratledge is one of the nation's top talents at the tackle position. He spoke with The Bulldog Maven to talk about Sam Pittman's departure and Matt Luke.

Georgia Football: The Decade That Was and The One That Can Be

Blayne Gilmer

The 2010s was a roller-coaster decade for Georgia Football. SI Bulldog Maven takes a look at the decade that was and compares it to what the next could be.

Kirby Smart Press Conference: Talks Roster Concerns Prior to Sugar Bowl

Brooks Austin

Kirby Smart had his final press conference prior to tomorrow's Sugar Bowl. He addressed the roster concerns, transfer portal, Baylor, and more.

Sugar Bowl: Know Your Opponent Pt. 4 - The Baylor Special Teams

Blayne Gilmer

Special Teams units often go overlooked. Though Georgia's unit seems to get a lot of attention. So, How do Baylor's kicking game and return game stack up?