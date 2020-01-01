Sugar Bowl Live Updates: Georgia vs Baylor

The 86th edition of the Allstate Sugar Bowl kicks off live from New Orleans tonight at 8:45 ET on ESPN. As the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Baylor Bears here inside of the Superdome.

A lot has been said about the players who aren't here today, but the seniors that will be playing today are in search of their 45th win as a class. Something that will place them as the winningest in program history.

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the game here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Bulldog Maven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the Bulldog Maven community as we react to the game in real-time

Pregame thoughts:

The pregame thoughts of most are revolving around the draft-eligible juniors like Jake Fromm, D'Andre Swift, and Richard LeCounte who haven't made their final decisions as to enter the 2020 NFL Draft or return for their senior seasons.

As for those that will be playing, you'll see an entirely new offensive line apart from Trey Hill and Solomon Kindley at center and left guard respectively, and they will have a tough task with a Baylor odd-front that has produced a Big-12 best 43.0 sacks coming into tonight.

Defensively Georiga has more than enough depth to counter the missing contributors like Reed, Clark, Wilson, and Walker. As Smart said yesterday in his press conference, "You won't see as many new guys as you will see the depth."

Last season it was Azeez Ojulari who paved the way for a great offseason by flashing signs of excellence here in the Sugar Bowl. Who will it be this season?

Injured/Missing List: