Sugar Bowl: Final Gameday Notes for the Georgia Bulldogs

The New Year brings a new look Georgia Bulldogs as they play the final game of the 2019 season against the Baylor Bears in the Sugar Bowl.

Though it is the culmination of this year's squad, this game proves to be more of a look into what's on the horizon next season for the Georgia Bulldogs. Sure, Jake Fromm, D'Andre Swift, Richard LeCounte, and Monty Rice still have major decisions looming, but this seems to be the first game of 2020 in more than one way.

With 13 players missing in this matchup vs the Baylor Bears - 10 of which are juniors or seniors - it's really the first game of the 2020 season. Here are the final gameday notes for each positional group:

Quarterback:

No one knows whether or not this is Jake Fromm's last game. Fromm told the media this week that even though he's received his draft evaluation, he and his family have not thought about the decision. Surely he will address the looming decision after the football game.

Offensive Line:

LT - Cade Mays

LG - Solomon Kindley

C - Trey Hill

RG - Warren Ericson

RT - Jamaree Salyer

Talk about a new look. New offensive line coach Matt Luke had 12 practices in Athens and a handful here in New Orleans to identify his top guys. Only Kindley and Hill are starting in their typical positions against a stout Baylor front.

Running Back:

No one truly knows how healthy D'Andre Swift is. Though I did ask how he felt in comparison to the SECCG and he said, "A little better. It's a slow process all you can really do is get treatment and do what the trainers and coaches ask you to do."

With Swift having not made an NFL Draft decision and this coaching staff showing a history of protecting the draft product of their players, it's safe to assume he will be used in a limited role. So, you'll see a lot of Zamir White and James Cook.

However, when asked who stood out the most during this practice time, CKS said he'd have to single out Kenny McIntosh. So, look out for him to get some run.

Expect a big day from George Pickens

Wide Receiver:

This is one of the lone position groups that has already had the damage done. Lawrence Cager was last seen at the SECCG riding a scooter around Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Dominick Blaylock was carted off with an ACL injury. Leaving Pickens, Landers, Robertson, and Simmons just like the second half against LSU.

Though you will see some younger guys like Tommy Bush, and Kearis Jackson has participated at practice but he's still bothered with a right ankle issue.

Tight End:

This group is clearly defined headed into the final game of the season. We know Wolf and Woerner will be playing their last games for Georgia. However, the most important factor of this position group will be determined tomorrow, with the final commitment of Darnell Washington. We've reported that we feel good about Georgia's chances with the dynamic 6'7 playmaker.

Defense

Defensive Line:

You will see the same group minus Tyler Clark for the most part. Julian Rochester has made the trip and has only played in three games this season after bouncing back from a lower-body issue. He could play more than he has all season. Jordan Davis and Michael Barnett are in town as well. Travon Walker is fully healthy as well.

OLBs:

Only outside linebacker not on the trip is Walter Grant, and we expect young guys like Adam Anderson and Nolan Smith to get a lot more playing time than usual. Azeez Ojulari shined in this football game last season and he says he excited to watch others do the same.

ILBs:

Enjoy the last football game of Tae Crowder's five-year Georgia football career. As a former high school wide receiver, he's developed into a Butkus awards semifinalist and a linebacker with a legitimate chance to make an NFL roster next year.

As for his counterpart in Monty Rice he will play there's no doubt about that but expect to see a good bit of Nakobe Dean on the field as well. Quay Walker did not make the trip.

STAR:

Mark Webb has started when healthy, and the junior defensive back is healthy and in town for the Sugar Bowl. So, he will start. Divaad Wilson is not here, however, so you could see a litany of young DBs rotated into this spot.

FS:

Richard LeCounte. Enough said. I would venture to say he will be playing virtually every snap in this football game today.

SS:

With J.R. Reed not having made the trip due to a toe injury according to his twitter account, Lewis Cine will likely get the start. With Ameer Speed, Chris Smith, and Otis Reese rotating in throughout the game.

CBs:

Tyson Campbell, Eric Stokes Jr., and DJ Daniel are all healthy and they are all set to take on a Baylor wideouts group that has explosive capabilities. Add on top of that a quarterback who can extend plays, and the defensive backs could have to cover for a while.