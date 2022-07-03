One of the top nose tackles on Georgia's board in the 2023 class has made his decision.

The University of Texas adds its 18th commitment to the 2023 class with the commitment of Sydir Mitchell. The four-star Bergen Catholic defensive tackle out of Oradell, New Jersey, continues a recruiting hot streak for the Longhorns a week after landing a commitment from the number one overall prospect and top-rated quarterback in this cycle, Arch Manning.

The 247Sports composite ranks the New Jersey native as the #45 defensive lineman in the class, and the #4 player in the state of New Jersey, making him 308th nationally among all other prospects.

At 6-foot-5 and over 335-pounds, Mitchell brings the frame that Georgia is looking for in a modern-day nose tackle. Despite facing constant double teams on tape, Mitchell can still wreak havoc in the backfield, something that made Jordan Davis so special throughout his time in Athens.

After a visit to Athens in May, Georgia's interest in the nose tackle spiked as some even believed he is one of the best in the class at his position. However, sources told SI Dawgs Daily that Georgia felt confident in where they stood with the four-star prospect before things changed following his official visit to Austin, Texas, in June. Both Mitchell and Manning were in Austin together as the now-future Longhorns got one last feel for what life would be like in Austin.

The verbal pledge of Sydir Mitchell is the eleventh commitment Texas has gained since the commitment of Arch Manning a week ago. The recent recruiting haul from the Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian is putting on full display the impact of what having a Manning can do for a program that, despite coming off a 5-7 season, is winning recruiting battles against some of the top programs in the sport.

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

