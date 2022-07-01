One of the nation's top defensive tackles has named his top schools and will be deciding in a matter of days.

It is only the first day of July, and things are starting to progress in the world of recruiting. Sydir Mitchell is just the latest recruit that will be announcing where he'll be going to school in a matter of days.

The defensive tackle out of Bergen Catholic in Oradell, New Jersey, will be committing on Sunday, July 3rd, airing on CBS Sports HQ. The New Jersey native announced his top schools from which he'll be choosing, a list that includes Georgia, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M, as reported by Brian Dohn of 247Sports.

At 6-foot-5 and over 335-pounds, Mitchell possesses the frame Georgia is looking for in a modern-day nose tackle. Not only does he have the size, but he also shows on tape he can wreak havoc in the backfield despite facing constant double teams. Taking on double teams and still finding ways to affect the opposing quarterback or even stop the ball carrier is how Jordan Davis endeared himself to Georgia's fanbase and even the Philadelphia Eagles, who took him in the first round.

Sources tell SI Dawgs Daily that Georgia is fascinated with the prospect of landing the four-star defensive tackle. The Bulldogs hosted Mitchell on an official visit near the end of May. From there, Mitchell would take official visits to the remaining finalists. Over the last 24 hours, things suddenly turned, with Texas seemingly becoming the favorite to land the massive nose tackle.

