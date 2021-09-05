JUST IN: Tate Ratledge Out for the Season

Georgia loses another offensive lineman to injury, this time for the rest of the season.

Tate Ratledge went down Saturday in Georgia's season-opening contest with the Clemson Tigers; shortly into the first drive of the game for Georgia, the redshirt freshman offensive guard went down with an injury and got back up limping.

According to a Facebook post by Mary Ratledge, the mother of Tate Ratledge, Sunday evening confirmed that Ratledge's injury was a foot injury and required surgery to repair the damage suffered to his foot in Saturday's action.

The former Rome, Georgia product made his first career start at right guard this weekend in Charlotte. Before arriving in Athens, he was a highly-touted prospect out of The Darlington School, where the 6-foot-6, 320-pound linemen ranked as the number three offensive tackle in the class of 2020.

Dawgs247 reports that the surgery will cause the redshirt freshman to miss the rest of the 2021 season, likely meaning that Warren Ericson will be the next man up at right guard going forward. Although Ericson was the replacement for the redshirt freshman Saturday, Ericson is fresh off a hand injury from the beginning of fall camp, which gave way to Sedrick Van Pran taking over as the starting center. Georgia will still have Devin Willock and Owen Condon playing behind Ericson at guard.

