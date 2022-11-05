Sharp Money Moving UT vs UGA Betting Line Late Saturday

The world of college football is transfixed on the Classic City of Athens, Georgia on this fine fall Saturday. The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, with College Gameday, SEC Nation, and seemingly every other national media outlet in town. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM inside of Sanford Stadium, with the betting line for this football game still moving as of Saturday morning.

Georgia opened the week at a 12.5-point favorite in Vegas according to Draftkings. After 97% of the public money poured in on the Tennessee spread, Vegas moved the line all the way down to 8.0 in some books, leaving some to believe that the "sharp" money — the professional gamblers — would be moving the line back up Saturday morning with heavy wagers. And well, that seems to be what has happened.

As of Saturday morning, what was 97% of the public money has been shifted down to 75% of the total money now riding with the Volunteers according to Vegasinsider.

It's exactly what most anticipated for this matchup from a betting standpoint. Despite all of that early money continuing to pour in on the Volunteers, that line never dropped below 8.0, and now, it's going back north toward 9.0.

Final Betting Odds for Tennessee vs Georgia

UGA is a -9.0 point favorite in Saturday's contest, with the team totals set at (65.0) and Georgia favored on the money line at -306.

Jalen Carter, DT (IN) - Jalen Carter played in a limited role against Florida

Amarius Mims, OT (Questionable) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida.

Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.

Xavier Truss, OL (Questionable) - Truss is battling through a toe injury.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Questionable) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt.

Dominick Blaylock, WR (Limited) - Blaylock suffered a back spasm vs Florida per Kirby Smart.

Darris Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith suffered a head injury on Saturday per Kirby Smart.

Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) IN - Mondon missed both the Auburn and Vanderbilt matchups with an ankle injury.

Kendall Milton, RB (Questionable) - Milton suffered a right leg injury against Auburn a week ago. Did not play against Vanderbilt.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

