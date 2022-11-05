Skip to main content

Sharp Money Moving UT vs UGA Betting Line Late Saturday

The world of college football is transfixed on the Classic City of Athens, Georgia on this fine fall Saturday, and the betting line continues to move.

The world of college football is transfixed on the Classic City of Athens, Georgia on this fine fall Saturday. The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, with College Gameday, SEC Nation, and seemingly every other national media outlet in town. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM inside of Sanford Stadium, with the betting line for this football game still moving as of Saturday morning. 

Georgia opened the week at a 12.5-point favorite in Vegas according to Draftkings. After 97% of the public money poured in on the Tennessee spread, Vegas moved the line all the way down to 8.0 in some books, leaving some to believe that the "sharp" money — the professional gamblers — would be moving the line back up Saturday morning with heavy wagers. And well, that seems to be what has happened. 

As of Saturday morning, what was 97% of the public money has been shifted down to 75% of the total money now riding with the Volunteers according to Vegasinsider. 

It's exactly what most anticipated for this matchup from a betting standpoint. Despite all of that early money continuing to pour in on the Volunteers, that line never dropped below 8.0, and now, it's going back north toward 9.0. 

Final Betting Odds for Tennessee vs Georgia 

UGA is a -9.0 point favorite in Saturday's contest, with the team totals set at (65.0) and Georgia favored on the money line at -306. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Georgia Football Injury Report vs Tennessee

  • Jalen Carter, DT (IN) - Jalen Carter played in a limited role against Florida
  • Amarius Mims, OT (Questionable) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida.
  • Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.
  • Xavier Truss, OL (Questionable) - Truss is battling through a toe injury.
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Questionable) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt.
  • Dominick Blaylock, WR (Limited) - Blaylock suffered a back spasm vs Florida per Kirby Smart.
  • Darris Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith suffered a head injury on Saturday per Kirby Smart.
  • Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) IN - Mondon missed both the Auburn and Vanderbilt matchups with an ankle injury.
  • Kendall Milton, RB (Questionable) - Milton suffered a right leg injury against Auburn a week ago. Did not play against Vanderbilt.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

20221008_AJW_FB_AUBURN_4135
Football

Get Up; It's Gameday! Georgia vs Tennessee

By Jonathan Williams
20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_2692-X2
News

Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with Tennessee

By Brooks Austin
36EC4976-C22C-4AF3-B562-9E80B2BAD433
News

Georgia to Honor Vince Dooley and Charley Trippi During Matchup with Tennessee

By Christian Goeckel
4756674E-4A7D-416A-B907-FC44B5F4D4E9
Football

WATCH: Georgia Releases Trailer for Tennessee Game

By Jonathan Williams
E6SB3HSUI5AKXDDBQAJFGW2QWI
Football

Players to Know for the Tennessee Volunteers: Jalin Hyatt

By Scott Green
695FE242-81A3-4E8D-A68E-F2E8D5478943
Recruiting

The No. 1 Prospect in the 2025 Class Previews UGA Visit

By Connor Jackson
F35A2129 copy-X2
News

Georgia's Home Crowd Under Fire Before Saturday's Matchup

By Christian Goeckel
20221029_AJW_FB_FLA_630
Football

Georgia Players to Watch Against Tennessee

By Jonathan Williams