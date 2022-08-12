Heading into the 2022 season, Georgia's wide receiver room has been a position with quite a few question marks surrounding it. Last season, the Bulldogs' offense featured several new faces at the position with guys like Adonai Mitchell and Ladd McConkey, but the biggest concern has been about the depth and where the roster currently sits in regards to players who are ready to go through a full season as major contributors.

Just three weeks before the new season kicks off, offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, provided an update on the current state of Georgia's wide receiver room, as well as, some further information on specific players as well.

As far as the current outlook on Georgia's wide receiver room as a whole, Monken said:

"Well, we lost George (Pickens) last year. Maybe in some ways that made us better, you know. In some ways once George went down we had to figure ‘ok, we don’t have an x, we don’t have someone you can ok, just go three by one and they kick their coverage and we can throw it there,” So, you have to get into more tightened sets, condensed sets. How are we going to run the ball better? How are we going to use our tight ends? Not knowing exactly at the time what we had in Brock Bowers or A.D. Mitchell or whoever... We do have more options at receiver probably at some spots, but at the end of the day whether it is using our backs, using our tight ends, using our receivers — it is what you are paid to do. Figure out a way to score and not turn it over.”

One of the bigger options at wide receiver who will be making their comeback this season is Dominick Blaylock, who has missed all but two games over the past two seasons due to injury. Monken provided a positive update on where Blaylock currently sits with the season creeping around the corner.

"Imagine tearing your ACL and then you do it again. How long is that going to take to recover on the mental side, forget the physical side, and just being able to get out there and go. Over time he has. Gotten to the point where he feels more and more comfortable. He’s always been a crafty route runner. He’s probably more crafty than he is fast. He has a knack. Some guys just have a knack for getting open and making plays and contested catches and you can see that every day that he is out there.”

Another receiver's career that has been riddled with injuries thus far is Arian Smith. In games that he has been able to play in, Smith has displayed his game-breaking speed and his ability to beat defenses over the top but it's a matter of availability when it comes to Smith, which is something Monken also touched on during his press conference.

Monken discussed how they are trying to transition him away from being just a "situational player" to an everyday player. The Georgia offensive coordinator highlighted how much Smith changes the game schematically on defense with his speed and how having him on the field also helps tremendously in the run game as well because teams can't load up the box due to Smith being a threat downfield.

Georgia has been gradually improving on offense with every season that goes by and how well their wide receivers perform as a unit this season will be a determining factor in if they are able to continue that trend in 2022. And according to Monken, his wide receivers appear to be on a good track to piece together another successful season.

You can find everything that Monken said during his press conference here: Todd Monken Press Conference Prior to 2022 Season

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.