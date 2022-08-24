Three Freshman to Watch on Offense

The Georgia Football program enrolled 30 new faces from their 2022 recruiting class that finished with a top three overall recruiting class, according to SI All American.

Now, those former recruits are getting ready to suit up for their first-ever college football season. So who, on offense, are some freshmen names to watch for the upcoming season?

Oscar Delp, TE

Georgia's tight end room is the most loaded position group in all of college football and maybe even all-time talent-wise. The Bulldogs were immensely talented last year with Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, and now in 2022, they add freshman and former top prospect Oscar Delp into the mix.

Tight-end coach, Todd Hartley, has done an impeccable job after the past few years at getting some of the best talents at the position to come to the University of Georgia. Sophomore, Brock Bowers, took the league by storm in 2021, putting up ridiculous numbers as a freshman, and Delp looks to be the next in line.

Delp may not put up crazy numbers like Bowers did a season ago, but he definitely possesses all of the tools necessary to make a splash in his first year as a collegiate athlete.

Branson Robinson, RB

Much like the tight end spot, Georgia is loaded down at running back as well. That was the case until fellow freshman Andrew Paul suffered an ACL tear in the midst of fall camp and will now likely miss the 2022 season. A tough break for Paul, but it widens the door for Robinson and will likely translate to him getting more touches throughout the year.

Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh are the headliners, but the Bulldogs have never shied away from feeding the rest of the pack. His name might be called mostly during mop-up duty, but freshman Branson Robinson will have an opportunity to staple his name into the next line of great Georgia running backs.

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Georgia's wide receiver room coming into the 2022 season was already looking pretty thin experience-wise, and with the news surfacing about Arian Smith more than likely being outa large portion of the season, the window for opportunity got a lot wider for a player like De'Nylon Morrissette.

This isn't to say that Georgia is in trouble at wide receiver. But when Kirby Smart says, "Receiver and defensive back, in seven years, we have never been this thin. Never." It's definitely something to take note of. There are a lot of names at the wide receiver spot for Georgia, but it also appears they are still trying to figure out where certain guys fit on the depth chart. For that reason, it could allow for Morrissette to see some playing time on Saturdays and get the ball rolling early in his career.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.