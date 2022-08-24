Georgia generally maintains a stable of talented backs capable of toting the ball 10-15 times per game. They regularly send tailbacks to the NFL ranks, most of whom find some form of success.

The formula for their consistent high-level running back play stems from their ability to develop depth early despite having a plethora of talented backs at all times. Tailback Daijun Edwards is yet another example of this rule. Edwards, a back that has played behind the likes of Zamir White, James Cook, Kenny McIntosh, and Kendall Milton, has still managed to draw buzz.

Edwards was the designated garbage-time back in 2020 and 2021 but showed some positive things when he took the field. Fans marveled at his running style, as Edwards found ways to create yardage by making the first defender miss and constantly falling forward, which in turn prolonged some drives and took the air out of the ball.

He also showed flashes of high-level eyes, working through his progression by reading the front side blocks through the backside. There wasn't much opportunity for this as the Bulldogs usually get consistent push up-front, but Edwards did have his moments.

This year he should be cast into the limelight, despite playing behind fellow backs Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh. While he is listed as the No. 3 back on the depth chart, Georgia rotates their backs, and he should see plenty of playing time. For reference, here were Georgia's splits by running back last season.

James Cook: 140 touches, 1,012 all-purpose yards, 11 touchdowns

Zamir White: 169 touches, 931 all-purpose yards, 11 touchdowns

Kenny McIntosh: 80 touches, 570 all-purpose yards, 5 touchdowns



Kendall Milton: 58 touches, 269 all-purpose yards, 1 touchdown

Daijun Edwards: 51 touches, 257 all-purpose yards, 3 touchdowns

Georgia managed to get five backs over fifty touches during their 2021 season. Their offensive approach may differ with the plethora of passing targets this upcoming year, but Edwards should see many chances as the third back.

Furthermore, freshman running back Andrew Paul went down with an injury during Saturday's practice. Paul reportedly tore his ACL, and the injury will require season-ending surgery.

While Paul wasn't expected to be a large part of the rotation, history tells us that fifty more carries just opened up. The staff will ultimately decide how to divvy those up, but it's reasonable to assume Edwards will handle a good amount of those.

This will be our first look at Edwards as a feature back. He impressed during his limited outings, but Georgia is counting on him to be effective with his touches in real SEC action. Whether he is up to the task is still yet to be determined, but anticipation grows by the day.

