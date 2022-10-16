Ticket Sales for Georgia vs Tennessee Sky Rocketing

Tickets for Georgia vs. Tennessee are selling fast and at high prices. Both teams are coming out of week seven still undefeated after the Bulldogs took care of business against Vanderbilt and the Volunteers shocked No. 3 Alabama and pulled off the upset with a game-winning field goal.

It has now made tickets for Georgia's matchup against the Volunteers not only jump up in price but are now selling at a rapid pace as well. The game will be played at Sanford Stadium and is shaping up to be the Bulldog's biggest home game of the season and one that could very well decide who ends up winning the eastern division in the SEC.

Ticket prices are currently ranging anywhere from $517 to upwards of $4,000 for a ticket in section 120 near the end zone, according to Ticketmaster. Tickets in section 336 are priced at $344 and the most expensive ticket is in section 108 on the visitor's side of the stadium for $4,876, according to Stubhub.

The rivalry has quickly become one of the most highly anticipated matchups for the 2022 season and one that is going to bring all kinds of national attention if both teams remain undefeated before the matchup. Everyone is wanting to watch Georgia's dominant defense go up against Tennessee's blazing-hot offense.

If Georgia or Tennessee fans were hoping to make the trip to Athens for this game, they better act fast because they are a hot commodity on the ticket market and from the looks of things, they aren't going to be available for too much longer.

