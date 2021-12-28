Monken Explains Why JT Daniels Hasn't Taken the QB Spot Back

Georgia's quarterback. It's seemingly been a talking point since Kirby Smart has arrived at the University of Georgia, and often times it can be difficult to get a transparent answer from the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken on the other hand tends to be a little more forthcoming when it comes to the decisions the staff is making at the quarterback position.

One of the questions Georgia fans have is why JT Daniels hasn't gotten an opportunity to get back on the field in a meaningful situation. Situations like the matchup against Florida when Georgia's offense was stagnant or win they were down three scores in the second half against Alabama.

The reality is, is that, there's no question at any point in everywhere I've been, where when a certain player doesn't matter, quarterback or any position doesn't play up to forget our standard, their own standard, the way they believe they should play, that we're always looking to play our best players. There's no question. And there are times in games where any of our players don't play their best. And we're disappointed how they played, but the body of work that we felt like that Stetson had given us, I think, allowed us to carry it over to next weeks.

He continued:

We have really good players with the quarterback position. And we do and we're lucky to have the guys that we have, and Stetson Bennett has a hell of a football player, and so as JT Daniels, so it's Carson back and we think Brock Vandergriff is going to be a hell of a player. And it's a good problem to have. And we're disappointed when we don't score, we're disappointed when we turn the ball over, we're disappointed when we don't have the production that we expect to have starting with me in terms of calling it structuring it the week of practice, how we do it, because I'm in charge of all of it. So ultimately, it falls on me. And when Stetson Bennett takes the field, we feel like he gives us the best chance to win.

"It falls on me."

Todd Monken is taking full responsibility for this decision and he thinks it's the best chance for Georgia to win a national title. That part is clear.

