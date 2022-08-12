Todd Monken Provides an Update on Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton

Georgia is loaded up at a lot of positions on their football team at multiple spots on their roster. One of them is Quarterback, as the Bulldogs currently have four players on scholarship with all four of them being at different stages of their careers. Two of the most recent additions to the team were Brock Vandagriff in the 2021 recruiting cycle and Gunner Stockton who was a part of the 2022 class.

While it is a well-known fact at this point that Stetson Bennett is going to be the Bulldogs' starter when the new season rolls around with Carson Beck most likely being the guy right behind him, there is always interest in knowing where the rest of the pack is at in their development.

Offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, provided that knowledge during his latest press conference and discussed where Vandagriff and Stockton are both currently in the early stages of their careers.

"They are tremendous players. Brock obviously has been here longer, but his playmaking ability is tremendous. He has a chance, just like Gunner does, to be a tremendous player. I really do [think that]. They're different in the way they go about it, as well as their personalities, which is normal. You're never going to have the same player. You can have three kids, and they have different personalities, all of them. You love them all. This one is a little more quiet, and this one is a little more outgoing, but both of them are going to be tremendous players. It stinks because I think we have a really good quarterback room. People look at it and think they aren't a good quarterback room because of Stetson Bennett. But no, Stetson Bennett is a really good player. Those guys are really good players, and I think they will continue to get better. We ask a lot out of them. We do a lot of quarterback controls, so there is a lot that we ask them to do. It makes it hard on them."

There is a saying in football that a fan's favorite player is the backup quarterback, especially when those players were as highly advertised and recruited as much as Vandagriff and Stockton were during their recruitments. And as their careers continue to progress, the eagerness to see them step foot on the field on Saturdays will only continue to grow.

Regardless of what happens at quarterback for Georgia in the coming years, they appear to be in good hands, as the guys behind Bennett continue to develop their game. A great place to be if you're the Georgia Bulldogs.

