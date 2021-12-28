Todd Monken Defends Bennett, Extinguishes Rumors of a New Starter

Todd Monken took the podium for his press conference on Zoom with reporters Tuesday, he took a fire extinguisher to any idea other than Stetson Bennett is the QB at Georgia.

Georgia fans have been circling the wagons in the lead-up to the Orange Bowl matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. It's been a rather eventful last week or so for the program, with a brief COVID scare, travel arrangements to Miami, practice in a new environment and all.

The biggest domino of them all, being that back up quarterback JT Daniels, who tested positive for COVID prior to the Christmas break, has been flown down to Miami along with George Pickens after having cleared COVID protocol. Now, Georgia fans are rampant with rumors of Daniels potentially playing.

Well, when offensive coordinator Todd Monken took the podium for his press conference on Zoom with reporters Tuesday, he took a fire extinguisher to any idea other than Stetson Bennett is the starting quarterback at the University of Georgia.

"The reason Stetson Bennett plays is we think he gives us the best chance to win. That's really the answer to that question."

"Best chance to win" is a line that those around the Georgia program have heard quite a bit over the last several years with Kirby Smart.

Monken cotinued his praise and defense for Bennett:

"There's no douhbt in my mind we can win a national championship. And there's no doubt in my mind we can win it with Stetson Bennett."

He went on to add that JT Daniels has been active in the meetings and practices (virtually) during the lead up to his arrival in Miami and that he's a "student of the game." So, if called upon, Monken feels that Daniels will be ready to play.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.