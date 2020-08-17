SI.com
Georgia Football: Top 5 Players Heading Into 2020 Fall Camp

Brent Wilson

We're less than 24 hours away from the start of fall camp. Obviously, this was supposed to begin a few weeks ago, but fans will be more than happy to see schools finally getting back to work with a promising chance at a season beginning soon.

There's still some confusion as to who Georgia will open up with Week 1. That answer will come Monday night when the SEC releases the new schedule for the 2020 season. Nonetheless, fall camp is a crucial time for preparation, even if you don't know who you'll be playing on September 26th.

Here are Georgia's top five players heading into to fall camp:

1. George Pickens

Pickens became one of the faces of the Bulldogs' offense towards the end of the season. After raking in 727 yards last season on 49 receptions as a true freshman, the former five-star will be looking to improve on those numbers in year two. And quite frankly, he has to in order for Georgia to live up to the expectations in 2020.

With the Bulldogs undergoing a change at offensive coordinator and quarterback, it will be vital for Pickens to establish himself as a reliable target.

If Pickens can capitalize on his production last year, there's a good chance you may see him taking home the Biletnikoff Award at the end of the season.

Richard LeCounte - Jason Vorhees

2. Richard LeCounte III

LeCounte will be taking the reigns of the leadership role for not only the Bulldogs' secondary, but the defense as a whole in 2020. Previously the role was occupied by his counterpart, J.R. Reed.  

The former five-star opened a few eyes when he decided to return to Athens for his senior year. And he didn't return for no reason; he's back to prove something.

LeCounte is a natural leader and warrior on the field, and keeping him on the field will help Georgia repeat the elite defensive numbers that they produced in 2019. He came up with four total interceptions in 2019, which may make opposing QBs hesitate before throwing anywhere near him.

3. Trey Hill

Hill is the only returning offensive lineman for the Bulldogs in 2020, and considering he plays the center position, having an experienced veteran commanding the line of scrimmage is invaluable. Especially when you consider he's going to have a new signal-caller at the helm.

Pro Football Focus recorded Hill only having 2 QB pressures in 433 pass-blocking snaps last year, which is why he may be due for a big season for the Bulldogs. And while his talent will be a huge plus for Georgia, he also brings plenty of experience and leadership to a raw Bulldog offensive line. 

Hill is going to have to have a LeCounte-like impact on the offensive line to minimize errors due to inexperience.

4. Azeez Ojulari

Looking at the impact Ojulari had last season for the Bulldogs, it's easy to forget that he was just a redshirt-freshman. 

Ojulari led the team with 5.5 sacks last year in addition to providing plenty of pressure on QBs as well. He's the leader of the Bulldogs' well-seasoned linebacker core, coming up on his second full season of play.

Barring an unforeseen injury, this could be the last year of seeing Ojulari in Athens, as he will be seen as a high-priority pass rusher in the 2021 NFL Draft (if he decides to declare early).

5. Tyrique Stevenson

Tyrique Stevenson is another star-on-the-rise in the secondary who's going to have to take on an even bigger role with the departure of Divaad Wilson and an injury from Kelee Ringo.

But, one of the unspoken reasons for Wilson's departure was likely the rise of Stevenson at the STAR position. As a true freshman in 2019, he showed his value in breaking up passes as well as a pass rusher from time to time, coming up with a sack against Auburn.

He's an extremely versatile defender, one that provides Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning a variety of options defensively to disguise coverages and pressures. As long as he can stay healthy in 2020, Georgia's STAR situation is under control. 

