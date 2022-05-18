Three weeks following the conclusion of the NFL Draft, NFL rookie minicamps are concluding across the league. The minicamps are three days' worth of practice for the newly drafted NFL rookies as they get their first taste of life in the NFL. While it only features helmets and shorts, it is one of the first steps in the long process of an NFL debut for the rookies.

The Jacksonville Jaguars concluded their minicamp over the weekend, and no one has seen more buzz than No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker. The former Georgia Bulldog became the first No. 1 overall pick in the Kirby Smart era, and the first Bulldog selected since the Lions took quarterback Matthew Stafford No. 1 in the 2009 draft.

SI Jaguars Report's John Shipley called Walker the "star of the show" over the three-day camp, as Shipley points out, which is to be expected from the No. 1 pick.

From his teammates gushing over his physical tools to his quick learning of the outside linebacker position while working one-on-one with outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey, - John Shipley

Yes, there won't be much to read into from the three practices as they don't feature full-pads, meaning the biggest test for Walker has yet to come.

"His true tests will come later in training camp and the preseason, as well as clearly the regular season." - John Shipley

Walker's ascension up the draft board throughout the draft process is one that many will not forget. After helping Georgia capture its first national championship in over four decades, many didn't know what Walker would do when it came to his future. Some even believed that he could improve his stock with another season in Athens. Yet, with many projecting him as a mid to late first-round pick, the Thomaston, Georgia, native declared for the NFL Draft.

Exceptional performances at the NFL Combine and Georgia's Pro-Day would be a springboard for Walker to jump up the draft board. After declaring for the draft, Walker held 30-1 odds to become the first pick, which would change over the coming months as he jumped longtime favorite Aidan Hutchinson as the betting odds favorite on draft week.

