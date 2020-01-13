Tre' McKitty Will Attend Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs have been fairly active in the transfer market this offseason after being left with quite a different offense due to players declaring for the NFL Draft early.

One position that wasn't affected by early declarations but rather graduations is the tight ends group. Eli Wolf and Charlie Woerner are out of eligibility, leaving Smart and his staff to rely on a talented and young group highlighted by 5-star Darnell Washington.

Well, today they brought in Tre' McKitty from the transfer market to add a veteran presence. McKitty had 50 receptions in three seasons at Florida State for 520 yards and 2 TDs.

McKitty chose Florida State out of high school after flipping his commitment from Oregon late in the process. A 3-star prospect out of IMG Academy, McKitty entered the transfer portal after just three seasons at FSU.

As he mentioned in his announcement to enter the transfer portal, McKitty is soon to receive his degree from FSU and will be immediately eligible for the 2020 season.

McKitty will bring experience to the position, but more than that he's a well balanced tight end and an extremely fluid athlete. He was asked to do everything during his time at Florida State. From being a traditional end of the line tight end that's involved in the run game to splitting out as the primary receiver in the formation.

Add on top of it that Georgia ran quite a bit of 12 personnel this season - meaning one back and two tight ends in the formation - and you've got your reasoning for the addition.

Pairing McKitty with the likes of Darnell Washington could get rather interesting. For all of the discussion about Georgia's offense struggling to attack the middle of the field, a lot of that has to do with having a dynamic weapon at the tight end position.

No shot to Eli Wolf and Charlie Woerner, but McKitty and Washington are two totally different football players with the ball in their hands. However, they could learn a thing or two from Wolf and Woerner's blocking abilities. Which is a required skill in the Georgia offense.

Here's a look at his career highlights during his time at Florida State

