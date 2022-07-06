Skip to main content

Troy Bowles Cuts Recruitment to Top-3

One of the nation's best linebackers, Troy Bowles has cut his college recruitment to just three schools ahead of a potential commitment.

Troy Bowles is not only one of the nation's premier prospects at the linebacker position, but he's also the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. And if you didn't know Bowles was the son of one of the best defensive minds in all of football, turn the backer's tape on, it won't take long. 

Instinctual, physical, playmaker. Those are the three words that come to mind with Troy Bowles on tape, and he's now down to three schools in his recruitment per his social media. 

Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma will be the final three for Bowles. 

Georgia already has one commitment at the linebacker position in 2023, with in-state talent CJ Allen already on the commits list. Bowles along with the likes of Raylen Wilson, the former Michigan commit, and Whit Wheeks are some other names at the linebacker position that Glenn Schumann is in heavy pursuit of. 

There's growing suspicion that Georgia could put together a three-headed linebacker class the likes of 2021 when Georgia signed Xavian Sorey, Smael Mondon, and Jamon Dumas-Johnson in one class. 

Georgia Football 2023 Commits

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB

2024 Georgia Commits

  • Ny Carr, WR

