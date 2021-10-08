WATCH: Viral Tweet Explains Kirby Smart's Success at Georgia

Kirby Smart is notoriously tough on his football players, but the latest viral tweet explains why Smart is so successful at Georgia.

Most football coaches not named Lane Kiffin that come from the Nick Saban coaching tree are usually pretty tough disciplinarians. They run their programs with a high level of physicality and toughness about them, they practice extremely hard, and they coach extremely hard.

None of Saban's disciples have had success against their former boss, Saban being unbeaten in those matchups is one of the more well-known stats in college football. However, one of them, Kirby Smart, has been a bit more successful as a young head coach than the rest and the latest viral tweet explains why.

Prior to the Top-10 matchup between Smart's No. 2 ranked Georgia team and the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks, Smart delivered this powerful message:

Hey I love you. We different. We different here. We different here for a reason you know why we do it different? Why we do it different every Monday, Tuesday Wednesday? So right now you already got that quiet confidence about you guys. And the game plan is simple here, it is chopping wood one chop at a time okay? For four quarters everytime. It's HIM or me. It's him or me, you understand? It's him or me. That's this game.. Today? It's us. Let's go

In one short speech, Kirby Smart explained his program. First and foremost, it starts with the love he has for his players.

That is evident by the location of that admiration... at the forefront.

Before he gets into the hard work, the required excellence throughout a brutal week of preparation, it starts with love. Every team and every Saban disciple embarks on practicing with the level of physicality they saw during their time at Alabama, but not every Saban disciple can get the level of buy-in from their players that it requires to be excellent.

Sure, excellent recruiting is paramount. Having a great coaching staff around you is vital to success. But it means nothing without that commitment to excellence, that buy-in from your players.

Kirby Smart has that buy-in in 2021, and he earned it with love first.

You May Also Like:

Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs Arkansas

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.