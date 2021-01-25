NFL Draft: Could Tyson Campbell Go Ahead of Eric Stokes?

Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft there has been plenty of uncertainty surrounding the cornerback position. The group is headlined by Alabama's Patrick Surtain II, who has been regarded as a first-round pick since the moment he set foot on campus in Tuscaloosa three years ago.

From there the board becomes more cloudy, and more so a matter of opinion and preference. Caleb Farley is considered to be the second-best corner in this class and had a high enough draft stock to opt-out of this past college football season. With the board in constant fluctuation, no one truly knows where each corner truly sits.

PFF has done a nice job over the past seasons in evaluating cornerback talent in the draft. Their rankings for this upcoming one go as follows:

Caleb Farley, Georgia Tech Patrick Surtain II, Alabama Jaycee Horn, South Carolina Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State Tyson Campbell, Georgia

A lot can change over the coming months, but at the moment PFF sees Campbell as a potential first-round selection. He possesses all the necessary physical tools needed to succeed at the professional level. The question now is if he can blend them all together in order to find success.

And he's working on doing exactly that. He's out in Los Angeles training alongside some of the top available talents in the upcoming NFL Draft. He and Jaycee Horn from South Carolina are training together in fact.

While all anyone could talk about this past season was cornerback Eric Stokes for Georgia, and rightfully so, Campbell had a solid year in his own right. So, it was rather surprising for some to see Campbell's name on this list instead of a guy like Eric Stokes who's coming off a lockdown season at the corner position.

Campbell has been mentioned in a few first-round mocks in the last few weeks, including one to the Green Bay Packers by the Draft Network. He has work to do before April, but in between now and then can truly cement himself as a top corner in this year’s draft cycle.

You may also like

Context Matters in the Mark Richt and Kirby Smart Comparison

2021 NFL Draft Profile: Monty Rice

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.