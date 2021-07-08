Tyson Campbell To Play Key Role for Jaguars

Corner Tyson Campbell is entering his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where the staff has very high expectations for it.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to ask a lot out of corner Tyson Campbell in his rookie season, but the staff thinks he will answer the call.

According to Kassidy Hill, lead editor of Jaguar Report on SI.com, the coaching staff is going to ask Campbell to move inside and play nickel corner.

Campbell was asked earlier in the offseason if he thought he could handle the transition and replied:

“Yes, I do. I trust my feet, I trust my hips, feel like I could run with anybody.”

This was certainly true during his time at Georgia. Campbell was rarely out of position and when he was, he could easily make up for it with his recovery speed and long arms.

He will spend this season playing for head coach Urban Meyer, a legend in the college ranks.

Meyer has spoke highly of Campbell at various points throughout the offseason. He was recently asked about what he thinks Campbell can bring to the defense during his rookie year.

“The thing Tyson Campbell gave is flexibility at something other — he was a safety in high school and he’s a very physical player, great blitzer. Those are all qualities of the nickel. They’re very hard to find. I go back to Florida days, a Will Hill or an Ahmad Black, but they’re hard to find, the guys that can go inside and outside.”

There will be some growing pains, especially early in the season. That is why the Jaguars will relegate corner DJ Hayden to the same role, letting Campbell get valuable in-game reps without having to overexert himself.

Campbell has been injured off and on during the offseason, which has limited his reps in multiple minicamps. He should be ready to go for preseason and the staff expects him to be ready for training camp.

Coming out, many thought Campbell was worthy of a first-round selection. He checks every physical box at 6-2 and 185 lbs. Campbell was timed running a 4.38-second forty-yard dash and had the productivity in college to go with it.

He ended up falling to the first pick of the second round and was chosen No. 33 overall to start day two of the draft.

