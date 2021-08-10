LOOK: Dawgs Back Inside Sanford Stadium

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

UGA Fall Camp Photo Gallery

The Bulldogs are back to padded practices in fall camp.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Georgia came into the week back in pads for the first time since the closing of spring practice. Now with that being said, the beginning of padded practices means a higher risk of injuries.

The Dawgs have already seen one fall camp injury so far since the beginning of padded practices on Sunday. Junior Warren Ericson left Sunday's practice with an upper-body injury, as sources told SI Dawgs Daily after the injury occurred. As multiple other outlets have confirmed throughout the beginning of the week, Ericson will miss time due to a broken hand

With Ericson expected to be sidelined with a hand injury, it means that Sedrick Van Pran will see more time with the first-team offense at starting center. Van Pran is not the only lineman receiving attention at the center position, as it has been reported that senior Jamaree Salyer is also being looked at.

Salyer received reps throughout last year at center during pre-game warmups. Salyer is one of the few offensive linemen that can contribute at all five positions. The battle at left tackle will determine Salyer's position for the 2021 season as the Dawgs look for a young player to emerge from freshman Amarius Mims, redshirt freshman Broderick Jones, or even redshirt sophomore Xavier Truss, who started in the Peach Bowl. 

All photos were provided by UGA Sports Information Department. 

642C1427-5E9A-4762-8F4D-88380B7076B9
0850E006-B47E-4682-974D-6EF0FB9A04E6
72B9CBF3-E803-4132-BD91-D771639133AF
64CF4B8B-B152-452D-B427-805CC2AABEB3
38A44A25-7455-439D-B609-9CA59D1D7596
F5D763D8-9293-4E8B-8DB0-47476A868EB1
BA6AFCDE-5385-4AD4-B087-A34208A27862
5F479F0D-5D10-40E0-A46E-097E6518120B
EC556F5E-A871-4359-A1A8-533FA13274EF
1F49B989-9547-4FBF-A3E0-68138B3AD8C6
CE82372A-2F7F-4772-A8F4-6187D7D0353F
56622CB6-21BB-45A0-8067-8500A9008E1C
5E95BE8A-91F2-45CB-9DA9-3A7DF170662F
2925808F-D362-4D20-A27C-2B20FCE46984
8FD0AA4C-9ED1-4008-BDC3-38D8E2447BBE
7F5F50B5-564F-49C4-8FF7-23A41A27A6FC
463E44D7-3CF6-49C8-81DD-418978634C29
A17C1173-13D4-495F-8A8E-39EE1F55B819
DEC8539F-6252-439E-A875-39A6125244C3
1D5B6EB7-469D-4A18-8561-B472D09081CD
5E51097E-F749-4B98-AA6C-233A7424FDDF
C268F511-69C1-437A-A2E4-22F4BC36BAE4
4547E0CF-E529-4CD0-B323-0470E0A3821E
DCF76D32-CB7D-4B96-8D11-321B3889D9DA

The Dawgs have already seen one fall camp injury so far since the beginning of padded practices on Sunday. Junior Warren Ericson left Sunday's practice with an upper-body injury, as sources told SI Dawgs Daily after the injury occurred. As multiple other outlets have confirmed throughout the beginning of the week, Ericson will miss time due to a broken hand

With Ericson expected to be sidelined with a hand injury, it means that Sedrick Van Pran will see more time with the first-team offense at starting center. Van Pran is not the only lineman receiving attention at the center position, as it has been reported that senior Jamaree Salyer is also being looked at. 

Salyer received reps throughout last year at center during pre-game warmups. Salyer is one of the few offensive linemen that can contribute at all five positions. The battle at left tackle will determine Salyer's position for the 2021 season as the Dawgs look for a young player to emerge from freshman Amarius Mims, redshirt freshman Broderick Jones, or even redshirt sophomore Xavier Truss, who started in the Peach Bowl. 

You May Also Like

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

Georgia Football Finishes Recruiting Weekend Period Strong

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

DEC8539F-6252-439E-A875-39A6125244C3
News

LOOK: Dawgs Back Inside Sanford Stadium

91377B84-3F99-4BF2-A9CE-923EF61DA013
News

Georgia Fans Get First Look at Will Muschamp On Field Role

082120_AJW_FB_Press_Lanning_14-L
News

Everything Dan Lanning Had to Say in Opening Presser

AC805D52-06CD-44DA-9367-38159BE82C8D
Recruiting

Update: Shaw Sets Commitment Date

9561869
News

2021 Preseason Coaches Poll Released

USATSI_15050631
News

Monty Rice Experiencing a Bit of Rookie Hazing with the Titans

USATSI_16528461
News

Jacob Eason in "Drivers Seat" For Starting Job with Colts

AD0C2FE6-CB29-4359-A177-797EEE54DB57
News

LOOK: First Look at UGA's New Faces In Action