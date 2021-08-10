LOOK: Dawgs Back Inside Sanford Stadium

Georgia came into the week back in pads for the first time since the closing of spring practice. Now with that being said, the beginning of padded practices means a higher risk of injuries.

The Dawgs have already seen one fall camp injury so far since the beginning of padded practices on Sunday. Junior Warren Ericson left Sunday's practice with an upper-body injury, as sources told SI Dawgs Daily after the injury occurred. As multiple other outlets have confirmed throughout the beginning of the week, Ericson will miss time due to a broken hand

With Ericson expected to be sidelined with a hand injury, it means that Sedrick Van Pran will see more time with the first-team offense at starting center. Van Pran is not the only lineman receiving attention at the center position, as it has been reported that senior Jamaree Salyer is also being looked at.

Salyer received reps throughout last year at center during pre-game warmups. Salyer is one of the few offensive linemen that can contribute at all five positions. The battle at left tackle will determine Salyer's position for the 2021 season as the Dawgs look for a young player to emerge from freshman Amarius Mims, redshirt freshman Broderick Jones, or even redshirt sophomore Xavier Truss, who started in the Peach Bowl.

All photos were provided by UGA Sports Information Department.

