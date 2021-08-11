UGA Gives First Look at Xavian Sorey

Xavian Sorey is the former five-star linebacker who chose Georgia on Early National Signing Day this past December.

Georgia's outside linebacker room looks to be in good hands in the future. The extensive, elite recruiting puts Georgia in a good position beyond Adam Anderson and Nolan Smith.

This past December, Sorey was a big win for Georgia on Early National Signing Day as he chose the Dawgs over Alabama and Florida. Sorey comes to Athens this fall alongside freshman linebackers Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson, and fellow outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss

The former five-star linebacker out of IMG Academy, according to 247Sports, was able to cultivate a strong relationship with Georgia's inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann. Since arriving in Athens back in 2016 after Smart gained the head coaching job at Georgia. Schumann was one of the few former Alabama coaches/off-field coaches brought over to Athens.

Sorey is one of many top linebackers that Schumann took the point in the recruitment of and successfully landed the prospect.

The SI-99 selection earned high praise in their evaluation of the current Georgia linebacker.

"Sorey physically looks like a young college football player right now and his game is in an even better position. Few can profile like an instant impact prospect on either side of the ball but he has the tools to play running back or like a hybrid defender at a high level. Sorey is comfortable all over the field but his ability to play all three downs on defense as an edge or elite underneath coverage defender makes a hybrid role perhaps his best bet on Saturdays and likely Sundays down the line."

You May Also Like

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

Georgia Football Finishes Recruiting Weekend Period Strong

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI