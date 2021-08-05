Sports Illustrated home
WATCH: Georgia Has Begun Camp

With thirty days remaining until the Dawgs kick off the season in Charlotte, they've reported for fall camp Wednesday.
Georgia is reporting for the beginning of fall camp Wednesday as they are just a little under a month away from the season opener in Charlotte to take on the Clemson Tigers. 

ESPN's latest preseason power rankings had the Tigers ranked third in the country behind Alabama and Oklahoma. With the Dawgs being just one spot behind the Tigers. 

If the Associated Press vote similar to how ESPN ranked their preseason Top-25, it would mean a playoff-like atmosphere in week one in Charlotte. Both teams would be considered "playoff teams" with top-four rankings and playing on a neutral field. 

The Dawgs take the field Thursday for the first field portion of practice, along with the first time for the media to talk with coaches and players alike before the start of the 2021 season. 

