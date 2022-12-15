Skip to main content

UGA Players Defend Jalen Carter After Todd McShay's Comments

Earlier this week Todd McShay made some comments about Jalen Carter that could effect his draft stock. His teammates quickly took to twitter to respond.

Jalen Carter has been dominant force on Georgia's interior D-line ever since he first saw the field 3 seasons ago. In that time, Carter has gained attention from football fans, coaches, and even NFL scouts. So much so that he has been a projected top 5 draft pick for much of this season by numerous NFL analysts and scouts. However, one notable analyst recently voiced their concerns about the premier defensive lineman that could cause Carter's draft stock to fall.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay warned the football world on an ESPN Broadcast that Carter had "character issues" and would be a hot button name as the draft process continues until April. Ironically, McShay stated in his next sentence that he predicts Carter to be selected by the Seahawks as the No.2 overall pick and that his concerns were strictly about character and nothing to do with his athletic ability.

It's safe to say, McShay's comments sent the twitter world in to a frenzy... 

Many Bulldog fans took to twitter to criticize McShay, accusing him of slander and even insulting his credibility. While other notable figures on Twitter were critical of McShay for not providing evidence or sources to his statements. But Georgia fans and other analysts were not the only ones to come to Carter's aid. 

A handful of Carter's Georgia teammates also took to Twitter to defend Carter and even provided first hand experience to comment on the player/character that they believe he is.

Here are a couple of responses that Georgia players have posted thus far.

"Character issues when I first Got on campus Jalen was a real one always making sure I was straight He took me fishing on many occasions He a all around great player and person"

-Christen Miller (D-Lineman for Georgia)

"88 is one of the best people and most down to earth dude I’ve ever been around. This is absolute bull and slander."

-Randon Jernigan (Wide-out for Georgia)

"What’s he like in the lockeroom you ask? One of my favorite guys to be around. ALL-AROUND STUD as a player and as a friend/teammate."

-Ryland Geode (Tight end for Georgia)

"Ion ever entertain what y’all say but you don’t know this man. That boy been a real one since day one!!"

-Jackson Meeks (Wide-out for Georgia)

Although McShay's comments about Carter have yet to be confirmed true or false. There will certainly be more eyes on Carter as he finishes his college career and begins the NFL draft process.

Notable Dates for Jalen Carter:

  • Dec. 31st: Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl
  • Jan. 9th: College Football National Championship
  • Feb. 28th-Mar. 6th: NFL Combine
  • Apr. 27th-Apr. 29th: NFL Draft.

