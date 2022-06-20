Skip to main content

Georgia Quarterback Stetson Bennett to Attend Manning Passing Academy

Georgia, starting quarterback Stetson Bennett will be one of a potential 45 college quarterbacks to attend the annual Manning Passing Academy this summer.

Georgia's starting quarterback Stetson Bennett will be one of a potential 45 college quarterbacks to attend the annual Manning Passing Academy this summer as a camp counselor, according to a report from The Times-Picayune. A four-day camp hosted by the Manning family will be taking place in Thibodaux, Louisiana, and will begin on Thursday, June 23rd, before concluding on Sunday, June 26th. 

For over 25 years, the Manning Passing Academy has been helping players fully realize their potential on and off of the football field. Whether you’re a QB, RB, WR, or TE, the Manning Passing Academy will help you grasp the fundamentals of your position, and basic offensive and defensive strategies.

- The Manning Passing Academy

Georgia's national championship-winning quarterback will not be the only one representing the Southeastern Conference, as 12 other quarterbacks within the conference received invites to attend as a camp counselor. The invite list includes Alabama's Bryce Young, Kentucky's Will Levis, and South Carolina's Spencer Rattler, to name a few. 

After not getting much of the first or second team reps throughout the spring and fall, consecutive injuries to then-starter JT Daniels saw Bennett take the reins of the Georgia offense and never look back. The former walk-on Stetson Bennett quietly almost threw for 3,000 yards (2,862 yards), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2021. That is not including the 259 yards and one touchdown Bennett picked up with his legs. 

This year's Manning Passing Academy camp will draw plenty of intrigue with the ongoing recruitment of Arch Manning. Manning is the latest quarterback in a long family line at the position. 247Sports rates the latest Manning as a five-star prospect and the number one overall prospect in the 2023 class. 

With no commitment date set, many are awaiting the decision of the five-star signal-caller. Manning is coming off a busy beginning to the month of June, as he took official visits to Georgia, Alabama, and Texas, all three of which are in the running. 

