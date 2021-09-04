JUST IN: Georgia Releases Depth Chart

Georgia waited until Saturday evening to release their official depth chart for the season opener.

Just as expected, the University of Georgia did not opt to release their official depth for the season opener against Clemson until a couple of hours before the kickoff at 7:30 PM EST.

SI Dawgs Daily brings you the official starters for tonight's game against Clemson.

Offense

QB: JT Daniels

RB: Zamir White or James Cook

TE: John Fitzpatrick or Darnell Washington

X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Z: Jermaine Burton

SLOT: Kearis Jackson

LT: Jamaree Salyer

LG: Justin Shaffer

C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger or Warren Ericson

RG: Tate Ratledge

RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

NT: Jordan Davis

DT: Devonte Wyatt

DE: Travon Walker

JACK: Nolan Smith

SAM: Adam Anderson

Mike: Nakobe Dean

Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall

STAR: Latavious Brini or Tykee Smith

Left Corner: Ameer Speed

Right Corner: Derion Kendrick

SS: Lewis Cine

FS: Chris Smith

Key Backups:

DT: Jalen Carter, Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Zion Logue

DE: Tramel Walthour, Bill Norton

JACK: MJ Sherman, Robert Beal

SAM: Chaz Chambliss, Xavian Sorey

MIKE/Money: Smael Mondon, Rian Davis, Trezman Marshall

STAR: Javon Bullard

Corner: Kelee Ringo, Jalen Kimber, Nyland Green

Safety: David Daniel, Dan Jackson

