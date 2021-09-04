JUST IN: Georgia Releases Depth Chart

Georgia Releases Depth Chart
Georgia waited until Saturday evening to release their official depth chart for the season opener.
Just as expected, the University of Georgia did not opt to release their official depth for the season opener against Clemson until a couple of hours before the kickoff at 7:30 PM EST.
SI Dawgs Daily brings you the official starters for tonight's game against Clemson.
Offense
- QB: JT Daniels
- RB: Zamir White or James Cook
- TE: John Fitzpatrick or Darnell Washington
- X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- Z: Jermaine Burton
- SLOT: Kearis Jackson
- LT: Jamaree Salyer
- LG: Justin Shaffer
- C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger or Warren Ericson
- RG: Tate Ratledge
- RT: Warren McClendon
Defense
- NT: Jordan Davis
- DT: Devonte Wyatt
- DE: Travon Walker
- JACK: Nolan Smith
- SAM: Adam Anderson
- Mike: Nakobe Dean
- Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
- STAR: Latavious Brini or Tykee Smith
- Left Corner: Ameer Speed
- Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
- SS: Lewis Cine
- FS: Chris Smith
Key Backups:
- DT: Jalen Carter, Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Zion Logue
- DE: Tramel Walthour, Bill Norton
- JACK: MJ Sherman, Robert Beal
- SAM: Chaz Chambliss, Xavian Sorey
- MIKE/Money: Smael Mondon, Rian Davis, Trezman Marshall
- STAR: Javon Bullard
- Corner: Kelee Ringo, Jalen Kimber, Nyland Green
- Safety: David Daniel, Dan Jackson
