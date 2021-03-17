UGA Strength Program Turning Heads

It appears that the Georgia Bulldog strength program has made waves across spring camp and has the team in the best position to succeed.

Data has told us that sports science is an increasingly important area of football development. Part of that sports science experiment comes working on the mental aspect of the athlete.

It appears that the Georgia Bulldog strength program has ascended to another level this offseason and has the team in the best position to succeed this year through working on the mindset of the athletes while also preparing their bodies.

Scott Sinclair, head of the strength and conditioning program, has made waves since first arriving at the university three seasons ago. In their opening interviews, players repeatedly praised the department.

When asked about how the strength work had impacted the players' mindset defensive back Lewis Cine said:

"We have been working on trying to find what can help us connect as a whole outside of football. We are trying to get to know each other on a deeper level than just x’s and o’s. The strength coaches are a crucial part of getting to know each other. We are trying to get to know each other more than just seeing a guy or going to class with a guy. We need to know what’s their ‘why’ or what makes them go. Really getting to know them as a person, not just as an athlete or a football player.”

Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer revealed that the strength program has implemented "Skull Sessions", a free space where players can talk about their motives and their drive, why they play the game of football.

The strength program has a direct correlation to the mindset that this team is carrying into spring camps. Multiple players are reported to have gained 8 to 10 pounds of muscle this offseason and are powering through workouts at a higher rate than ever before.

It feels that Scott Sinclair and his staff have taken their game to a whole new level, which could pay dividends on the field this year.

