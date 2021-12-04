LATEST on Jamaree Salyer's Availability vs Bama

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    Jamaree Salyers Injury Status vs Alabama in SEC Championship

    We have the latest on Georgia offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer and his availability in Saturday's matchup against Alabama in the SEC Championship.
    Georgia's been without starting left tackle Jamaree Salyer for some time now as he recovers from a foot injury that was injured in the game versus Auburn. The former interior linemen played through the injury versus Florida before missing the last four games of Georgia's regular season. 

    In his place redshirt freshmen, Broderick Jones filled in and played well in all four of Georgia's games, neither a weak point nor a standout among Georgia's talented offensive line. The emergence of Jones is good for the future of the position at left tackle, but it leaves the question of is the present now at left tackle?

    Georgia is just hours away from matching up against Alabama's Will Anderson, the Tide's star edge rusher, someone who's garnering Heisman attention from many alongside Georgia's Jordan Davis. Handling the responsibility of blocking Will Anderson is a task that many would feel comfortable with knowing an experienced option like Salyer was protecting the blindside, as opposed to the youthfulness of Broderick Jones. 

    The only thing holding Salyer back is his foot injury that suffered another setback a week ago, keeping him out of action versus Georgia Tech.

    "Jamaree is going to practice today. Had a setback last week, I thought he was going to play against Georgia Tech. If he is healthy, I feel good about Jamaree" 

    Sources told SI Dawgs Daily last night that the senior offensive lineman is likely to play versus Alabama after taking limited reps this week. He was on a snap count throughout the week and will be a game-time decision based on the way he feels in warmups. The addition of Salyer would give Georgia its most versatile offensive lineman back and one of its best pass protectors.

    Read More

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • WR, Kearis Jackson (Ribs) - Questionable
    • DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
    • EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Probable
    • DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Probable
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

