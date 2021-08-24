The Latest on Walter Nolen, What are UGA's Chances?

Defensive tackle Walter Nolen becomes even more important for the Georgia Bulldogs following the commitment of nose tackle Travis Shaw.

On Saturday, nose tackle Travis Shaw committed to North Carolina, making defensive tackle Walter Nolen's recruitment much more important.

Georgia has been after both interior linemen for several months now, but sources around the program felt that Shaw was the No. 1 target on the Bulldogs' board. Yet, it's Nolen that has the upside to be the best interior lineman from this 2022 class.

Nolen is down to Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. He was on campus at each of these respective schools over the summer and will likely take more visits this coming fall. He transferred to Powell High School in Tennessee for his senior season after playing for St. Benedict High School his junior year.

Nolen is a massive individual with scary athleticism. He is 6-4 and 325 lbs. while running a legit sub-5.0 second forty-yard dash. His physical traits alone are SEC-ready, but he will have to undergo a learning curve when he gets to college. Tennessee high school football is not very strong, but scouts expect him to adjust to college life.

St. Benedict had Nolen play some defensive end, but he projects as a 3-technique in college. His pad level should improve when he gets on a college campus, but he already has decent leverage.

Simply put, Nolen is a physical specimen that needs refinement but could ultimately end up as an impact starter for a national powerhouse the moment he arrives on campus.

The get-off is ridiculous, and he has powerful hands. Though, Nolen needs to become more consistent for more extended periods.

Right now, Nolen is the biggest name left on the recruiting trail. This recruitment will likely stretch into the winter months, and the Bulldogs will have plenty of time to put themselves in the driver's seat.

Georgia will also pursue defensive tackles Christen Miller and Bear Alexander. It appears that the plan is to take two defensive tackles in this 2022 class and that they could compete for rotational snaps in 2022.

Nolen is by far the highest priority out of the three, though all of them would be welcomed additions that bring unique skill sets to the table.

The latest intel that we can gather surrounding this recruitment is that it's very fluid. Nolen could very well drag this thing out into February's national signing day according to sources despite rumors of a decision looming. Georgia has plenty of time to further make an impression on the young man and his family.

