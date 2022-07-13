Offensive tackle Warren McClendon has bolstered the right side of Georgia's line since bursting onto the scene in 2020 but hasn't received national recognition.

Offensive linemen hardly ever generate buzz, most often serving as the unsung heroes of most football teams. Offensive tackle Warren McClendon is no exception to this rule despite his fantastic work anchoring the right side of Georgia's line past two seasons. Having played every game and making twenty-four starts.

Georgia's offensive line has been relatively inconsistent during that time; they eventually found their footing to close the 2021 season, with McClendon being a mainstay up front, but since the second quarter of the opening game in 2020 when McClendon replaced then-starter Owen Condon, there's been an answer at right tackle.

Whether it be inconsistent play or injuries, multiple players have served time at each position along the offensive line over the past two seasons. The exception is that right tackle spot, where every week, the coaching staff can comfortably pencil in No. 70.

McClendon was eligible to declare for the NFL Draft this past offseason, as he took a redshirt year in 2019. However, the league viewed him as a potential day two or three prospect according to sources, so he opted to stay in school and continue to work.

He has one of the best pass sets in the entire country. McClendon is 6-foot-4 and 300-pounds, but carries his weight well in his lower body and does an excellent job of exploding out of his stance.

Pad level, hand placement, timing; McClendon has it all. He was an NFL-level pass protector last season but had an apparent hole in his game. In the eyes of NFL scouts, McClendon's run blocking leaves something to be desired, as his strength isn't overwhelming at the point of attack.

He plays with sound effort and should be able to clean that up in the coming years. After all, if you can pass protect, there is a spot for you in the NFL, and McClendon is fundamentally perfect.

Despite the above, there hasn't been much talk about McClendon this offseason from fans or media. Those around Athens may not realize how rare it is that linemen of McClendon's caliber remain in school for an extra year.

Additionally, it doesn't seem that the national pundits have caught onto the fact that the Brunswick, Georgia, native is one of the cleaner evaluations around college football. His body is proportional, and his pass reps are a work of art.

A simple explanation for the lack of attention is that consistency is boring. Stories are made through dominance and inconsistency, not stability. If a lineman isn't either restricting an offense's capabilities or making highlight-level pancakes, there isn't much for fans to talk about.

While McClendon may not create many viral moments, what he does create is a winning environment. The bottom line is that he gets the job done, even if he isn't generating much hype.

However, that stands to change this fall. When NFL analysts dive into his film, you will assuredly hear about what a calming presence McClendon is. You know precisely what you get from him week in and week out; availability, endurance, and a clean pocket.

Georgia had a revolving door at left tackle last season, which would have derailed an offense under normal circumstances. As a result, coordinators must allot different schemes and calls to protect that weak side, and quarterbacks can struggle to develop a comfortable rhythm.

The Bulldogs had an incredible luxury in McClendon. He went above and beyond in his job so that the staff and offensive personnel could seamlessly work around a rather gaping problem on the left side.

His consistency bought them time, and ultimately they were able to figure out a solution at left tackle after an injury to starter Jamaree Salyer sidelined him for the last four games of the regular season. That level of stability is exactly what every college program and NFL organization is searching for.

Georgia's offensive line has many returning contributors this season, and when front offices and analysts dig into why they find success, they will be pleasantly surprised with what No. 70 brings to the table.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.