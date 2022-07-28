Skip to main content

WATCH: George Pickens Makes Insane Catch at Camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Georgia Bulldog wide receiver George Pickens makes an acrobatic catch at camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL training camps across the league have been ramping up this week, allowing fans their first look at some of the new faces across the league.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, George Pickens is a name amongst the rookies who is flashing and creating a lot of noise early into his NFL career. 

The former Bulldog was known for making high-difficulty plays look routine, and that's exactly what he displayed the other day at camp as he twisted his body to reel in this pass during a drill. 

Earlier in the offseason, Pickens' teammate Calvin Austin III spoke very highly of the former Bulldog during rookie minicamp, discussing what Pickens brings to their team. Austin said, "He's a funny guy but you can tell that he's a competitor," Austin said on Pickens. "That's the one thing that I can tell that we both have in common; once we get on the field, we both just want to make plays."

Clearly, Austin didn't lie in his statement, as Pickens is already making plays for the Steelers. 

Pickens was selected by the Steelers in the 2022 NFL draft in the second round with the 52nd overall pick. He finished his career at Georgia with 90 receptions, 1,347 yards, and 14 touchdowns to his name. 

He may be wearing new team colors and repping a different logo, but it is evident that George Pickens is still George Pickens, and he is going to continue doing what he does best, which is making big plays when his team needs it most. Only now, he'll do it as a professional athlete. 

