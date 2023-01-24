WATCH: Georgia Releases Highlight Reel From 2022 Season

The 2022 college football season was home to a plethora of memorable moments for Georgia Bulldog fan's. After winning their 1st National Championship in 41 years just a season prior and losing 15 players to the NFL Draft, the Bulldogs were written off by many fans and experts alike. However, they Dawgs once again defied the odds and repeated their successes from the 2021 season, this time to the tune of a perfect 15-0 season.

Throughout the historic title run, the Dawgs defeated a total of seven top-25 teams, won the SEC Championship, defeated the No.1 team in the country in a rainy home game, and emerged victorious in an instant classic playoff game against The Ohio State Buckeyes. To cap off their perfect season, the Bulldogs defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the National Championship game. The 58 point victory was the largest margin of victory in bowl game history.

Fortunately for Georgia fans, they can now relive some of these moments from the Bulldog's historic National Championship season by watching 2022's "THE REEL" posted by UGA Football's twitter account earlier this morning.

