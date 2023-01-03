WATCH: Georgia Releases Behind the Scenes Footage of Wild Win over Ohio State

The University of Georgia has released behind-the-scenes footage from one of the most epic college football games in recent memory, certainly one of the best first-round playoff games the sport has seen in quite some time.

As the clock struck midnight, the Georgia Bulldogs punched their ticket to the national title. Watch as the video team from Georgia takes you behind the ropes on this thrilling win.

Player's Quotes After the win over Ohio State:

On how Georgia’s preparation helped them in an extremely tight game:

"We try to make [practice] as live as possible, and make it as physical as possible, and treat it like it’s a real game. Then, when it comes up in situations like that, just go out there. Makes it easy."

What was the offense’s mindset when they got the ball back with a chance to go win it:

"Defense got a stop. We knew we had to go score points, so, I mean, it goes both ways; we couldn’t have done it without them, and we had our time. We knew we needed to score, and like I said, we work on it every week, so we just went out and did it."

Amarius Mims on his first start:

"With Warren being out, he and I had talked about it for four weeks straight man just about you know, when we are not new to it, man. We are not new to this moment, you know, I'm saying the way we prepare man, it just, you just got to seize the moment, you know, I'm saying I'm just glad I was able to get out there and you know, contribute to the team."

Georgia will head out west to Los Angeles, California to play the TCU Horned Frogs inside SoFI Stadium.

How to Watch Georgia vs TCU

Gameday: Monday, Jan. 9th, 2023

Monday, Jan. 9th, 2023 Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

