WATCH: Georgia's SEC Championship Game Trailer

Just a little under 48 hours to go until Georgia takes the field in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and as per usual, the official Georgia Football social media accounts released this week's game trailer.

Georgia and Alabama will meet once again in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. The last time came in 2018, where a one-loss Georgia team met an undefeated Alabama for the SEC title just a year after the two played for a national championship.

The University of Georgia has lost its last six matchups against the Crimson Tide, including two SEC title games and a national championship.

You have to go back to 2007 when Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett was eight years old before you find a win on the record book for the Bulldogs.

The roles are reversed from the last time these two teams met in Atlanta as Georgia walks in as the undefeated number one team, and Alabama will be the one-loss team, who needs a win to secure their spot among the top four for the College Football Playoff.

Even though Georgia gave Alabama everything they had, jumping out to another lead over the Tide and forcing yet another second-half comeback, this time thanks to Jalen Hurts to win the game, Georgia didn't make the playoffs. Georgia's regular-season loss to LSU that year came back to bite them after Atlanta.

The opening of the betting lines on this year's SEC Championship game saw Georgia picked as the favorite over Alabama, making it the first time since 2015 that Alabama was an underdog in a game.

Georgia will be hoping not to make the same mistakes that have haunted them in the past as they look to advance to the College Football Playoff unbeaten.

