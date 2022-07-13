Raylen Wilson has impressed evaluators with his athleticism and in particular his ability in pass coverage.

Playing inside linebacker at the University of Georgia comes with great responsibility, as we've learned over the years. In recent weeks, the work of inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann in his six years at Georgia has been well documented.

After not playing college football and instead immediately pursuing a coaching career following high school, Schumann has coached the only two Butkus Award winners in Georgia's history, along with seeing six of his former players taken in the NFL Draft since joining the coaching staff in Athens.

There is a reason that the teams of the National Football League have taken a liking for Georgia players, especially on the defensive side of the ball as of late, and it is for a good reason, not many programs acquire talent and then develop them into Sunday players like Georgia has over the last seven years.

In Georgia's defensive system, the Bulldogs are looking for versatile, athletic backers who can not only run sideline to sideline and stop the run game but also drop back into coverage, along with, as we saw more often in 2021, get after the quarterback as an extra pass rusher.

Raylen Wilson, the 2023 four-star linebacker out of Tallahassee, Florida, and the most recent Georgia commit is catching eyes with his speed and ability to help out in pass coverage.

Wilson is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound linebacker from Lincoln High School in Tallahassee is the No. 17 overall player in Florida and the No. 5 linebacker in the nation, per 247Sports.

Wilson's commitment to the Bulldogs was the 12th prospect to join the 2023 class continuing a recent upswing in momentum for Georgia on the recruiting trail

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.