Skip to main content

WATCH: Mardrez McBride Talks About 'Turning things around" for the Hoop Dawgs

Georgia men's basketball player Mardrez McBride is excited about "turning things around" on the court this upcoming season.

Georgia's men's basketball season is just right around the corner from getting started. The Bulldogs are welcoming nine new players to the roster this season including six transfers and three freshmen. 

One of those transfers is guard Mardrez McBride who transferred in from the University of North Texas this past offseason. McBride is originally from Augusta, Georgia is now back in his home state, something he mentioned he was excited about for this season. 

We caught up with McBride and talked to him about what he is most excited about this season. 

"Bringing a new Georgia. Turning things around. It's been kind of rough these past years, this team is looking forward to bringing a winning culture and to make March Madness," said McBride. 

McBride brings post-season experience to this Georgia basketball team as North Texas made the NCAA tournament in 2021 when he was still with the Mean Green. The Bulldogs have not made the big dance since 2015. 

McBride brings versatility to Georgia's roster as he has the ability to play the point guard spot or switch over to a different guard spot. More importantly, McBride said he is willing to do whatever the team needs of him to win. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Georgia is entering their first season under Coach White, who was previously with the Florida Gators before taking the job in Athens. In White's past 11 seasons at both Florida and Louisiana Tech, he has averaged over 22 wins per season as a head coach. 

The Bulldogs will get their regular season started off next week as they face the Western Carolina Catamounts next Monday (Nov. 7) at Stegeman Coliseum.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Mike White Talks about Georgia's Upcoming Season
News

WATCH: Mike White Talks about Georgia's Upcoming Basketball Season

By Jonathan Williams
20221029_AJW_FB_FLA_688-X2
News

Celebrity Guest Picker Announced for Georgia vs Tennessee

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_19324577
News

Josh Heupel Seemingly Unbothered By Georgia's Home Crowd

By Christian Goeckel
211113_AJW_FB_TN_1145-X2
News

Score Predictions: Who Wins The Game of The Year inside Sanford

By SI Staff
211113_AJW_FB_TN_1710-X2
News

"Won't Be Surprised If Tennessee Scores 50" vs UGA Anonymous Source tells ESPN

By Brooks Austin
3D527D39-0698-45DD-91FE-53E8925FF66D
News

Keys to a Win - Georgia's Offense vs Tennessee

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19198653
Recruiting

Dell McGee and Georgia Early Contenders for One of Nation's Best RBs

By Connor Jackson
USATSI_17159291
News

What History Says About UGA's Chances to Stop Vols Passing Attack

By Christian Goeckel