WATCH: Mardrez McBride Talks About 'Turning things around" for the Hoop Dawgs

Georgia's men's basketball season is just right around the corner from getting started. The Bulldogs are welcoming nine new players to the roster this season including six transfers and three freshmen.

One of those transfers is guard Mardrez McBride who transferred in from the University of North Texas this past offseason. McBride is originally from Augusta, Georgia is now back in his home state, something he mentioned he was excited about for this season.

We caught up with McBride and talked to him about what he is most excited about this season.

"Bringing a new Georgia. Turning things around. It's been kind of rough these past years, this team is looking forward to bringing a winning culture and to make March Madness," said McBride.

McBride brings post-season experience to this Georgia basketball team as North Texas made the NCAA tournament in 2021 when he was still with the Mean Green. The Bulldogs have not made the big dance since 2015.

McBride brings versatility to Georgia's roster as he has the ability to play the point guard spot or switch over to a different guard spot. More importantly, McBride said he is willing to do whatever the team needs of him to win.

Georgia is entering their first season under Coach White, who was previously with the Florida Gators before taking the job in Athens. In White's past 11 seasons at both Florida and Louisiana Tech, he has averaged over 22 wins per season as a head coach.

The Bulldogs will get their regular season started off next week as they face the Western Carolina Catamounts next Monday (Nov. 7) at Stegeman Coliseum.

