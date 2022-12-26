Skip to main content

WATCH: Ryan Day Press Conference Prior to Matchup with Georgia

Ryan Day met with the media on Monday to discuss his Ohio State buckeye's chances of beating the Georgia Bulldogs.

As the Ohio State Buckeyes get ready to face off against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bullogs in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day joined the media to discuss the matchup with the Bulldogs and how his team matches up. 

Well, I think the whole month has been a really good month for us. As a team, really have gotten a lot of good work done. It started off -- we always do this when we're preparing for a bowl game. We kind of break it up into fundamentals, game plan, and then the game week as we're here in Atlanta now. But I think that there's been a focus on really high levels of execution. I think there's been a focus on just overall physicality at practice. I think, as we finished our work in Columbus, you could see there was just an energy as we headed off down here to Atlanta and then that continued today.  - Ryan Day's opening remarks

 "Georgia does a great job, and I think they have a great mix. I think, when you look at what they do on offense, they're going to try to challenge you in a lot of different areas. Certainly it starts with the run game, like you're saying. So we've got to play with great fundamentals. We have to learn how they're trying to attack us within the game and then obviously get our guys into the best position possible schematically. At the end of the day, it's going to come down to fundamentals, running the football, playing really hard, pad level, tackling. Certainly like you said, you can't overcommit because then you put yourself at risk in the back end. We have to do a good job of -- again, the coaches' job is to make sure that we put our guys in the situation to be the most successful, and then it's our guys' job to play really" - Day on Georgia's offense

Watch the full press conference here: 

Play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler will be with his trusty color commentator Kirk Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback, as well as sideline reporters Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge.

How to Watch Georgia vs Ohio State

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

