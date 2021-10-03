Sam Pittman Praises Georgia Front Seven: “They have the best defensive front 7 that I've seen."

October 3, 2021
WATCH: Sam Pittman Talks Georgia Post-Game

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman had several things to say about the Georgia Bulldogs following their matchup on Saturday.
Georgia defeated Arkansas on Saturday, and Razorback head coach Sam Pittman said several revealing things to say during his postgame press conference.

Arkansas became Georgia's second top-ten win this season. Pittman praised Georgia's culture and commended the coaching staff for having their players ready to play. 

"They're big and physical. Kirby had his team ready, and I didn't."

Arkansas managed just 131 total yards of offense, with 60 of those coming on the game's final possession. They could not find the scoreboard and only threatened once when kicker Cam Little missed a 37-yard field goal.

Pittman talked about the Georgia defensive front, which lived in the backfield against Arkansas. 

“They have the best defensive front 7 that I've seen. They've got guys on the 2-team who could start for a lot of teams across the nation."

The Bulldogs have now pitched two consecutive shutouts: one against Vanderbilt in week four and now against Arkansas.

Many are penciling in Georgia for an SEC Championship berth. Of course, that is a long ways away, but the hype is understandable. In modern college football, offense reigns supreme, but Georgia has built their unique formula on its way to the top in 2021.

They play efficient, turnover-free offense and dominate teams on the defensive side of the ball. Sam Pittman said it best a few minutes into his presser when he said:

“Georgia was a hell of a lot better than us today.”

Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs Arkansas

