WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks Life after the National Championship

Winning a National Championship is the ultimate goal for every college football program in the country, but for Stetson Bennett, it has always been a little bit more than that. Not only did Bennett want to add a National Championship to his list of collegiate accolades, but he wanted to do it for the University of Georgia ever since he was a kid.

And last season, he finally accomplished that goal.

The Georgia quarterback sat down with ESPN's Marty Smith and Ryan McGee to discuss what life has been like ever since he hoisted up the college football playoff trophy back in January.

Despite playing a major role in Georgia winning the championship, Bennett has not been and is not the most beloved player by some fans. But that has never fazed the former walk-on.

"Like I always believed in myself and my teammates always believed in me. Whenever all the stuff was going around I could care less what anybody else was saying it was more so like man my teammates are hearing this. But after it was over man we just hugged and hugged and hugged and didn't even know who you were just crying over their shoulder like what just happened? What did we do? We did it."

It was not only a special moment for Bennett to win the championship for the University of Georgia, but it also meant a great deal to his hometown Blackshear, Georgia.

Bennett went on to say, "I feel bad for people who didn't grow up in a small town because they feel like they were there with me. They won the national championship. They're just proud. Proud of the town, proud of the community. Just pride from there which is pretty cool from a small town."

Bennett is preparing for his sixth year as a college athlete and for the first time in his career at Georgia, he will start the season as the team's number one quarterback. Some new territory for Bennett now being a national championship and sitting at the top of the depth chart, but as he has shown many times before, there is never a moment too big for Stetson Bennett.

