Georgia fans have been spoiled recently with the amount of talent they have in their TE room. While they will get to watch guys like Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp, as well as commits Pearce Spurlin, Lawson Luckie, and Landen Thomas, tear apart defenses for the next few seasons without fear of the NFL Draft, it's never too early to look ahead.

Ethan Barbour, a 2025 standout out of Alpharetta (GA) has blown up on the trail over the past year and has solidified himself as one of the best TE prospects in the entire class.

With nearly a dozen offers to his name from schools like Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss, and other major programs, the competition for Barbour will be stiff.

Still, Georgia has made an early move for Barbour.

Why? Barbour is impressed with how Coach Hartley prepares his TEs and their use in the offense, and he values his relationship with Coach Smart.

"Georgia is the best in the business when it comes to using Tight Ends in their offense. Coach Hartley does a great job getting his guys ready to play and the feeling you get when you are talking to Coach Smart is incredible."

While he notes that it's still early, Barbour does feel like he is versatile enough to be a great fit in the Georgia offense. He even raved about Brock Bowers, the record-breaking Georgia TE.

At around 6'3 215 and still growing, Barbour is a mismatch nightmare. He had a productive season as a freshman, but he should have an even better 2022 campaign. Barbour has also been a standout this offseason and has made some buzz on the camp circuit.

As a younger guy, Barbour plans to take his recruitment slowly and really think things through before making a decision.

"It seems like a lot of kids are committing earlier and earlier these days, but I'm in no rush. Right now, I will just have to see what happens."

While UGA is a major factor here, there are some other schools that remain in the picture. Notably, schools that find a way to get the TE involved in their offense.

One program in particular that could be worth tracking is Florida. Barbour is coming off a recent trip to Gainesville, where he left with an offer. He also compared himself to Kyle Pitts, a Florida standout now with the Atlanta Falcons.

Could a Florida-Georgia battle be brewing here? It's too early to tell. Still, Georgia's recent success at the TE position has them in a good spot early on.

