Georgia’s fall camp is in full swing, and on Tuesday, they put on pads for the first time.

The Bulldogs are looking to defend their 2021 national title, which broke a forty-year drought in Athens. However, head coach Kirby Smart has emphasized this team cannot rest on the success of their predecessors.

Reports indicate that intensity was high before pads came on, and that players maintained that energy when contact was implemented.

WR, Adonai Mitchell catches a ball and turns up the sideline.

Wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon coaches up his guys during individual period.

Defensive line coach Travion Scott looks on as Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins goes through a drill.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson strikes the slide during practice in Athens.

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley has arguably one of the most talented position groups in Georgia history.

Sophmore cornerback Kamari Lassiter is in the midst of a position battle in Athens.

Junior defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse and others have big shoes to fill.

Senior defensive back William Poole looks to be the favorite to start at STAR for the Dawgs.

Senior running back Kenny McIntosh gets into open field.

Safety Dan Jackson is sporting a new number this fall.

QB Stetson Bennett escapes pressure from Jalen Carter.

Junior wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is looking for a breakout season.

Georgia is gearing up for their September 3 opener against the Oregon Ducks. They will take on their former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who has the Ducks in good shape to start his tenure.

Smart and company understand they will be getting every team’s best starting with the Ducks, and are doing everything they can to prepare for that challenge this offseason.