Being a national championship quarterback at the University of Georgia comes with a lot of perks. Especially in the case of Stetson Bennett. The sixth-year signal-caller took advantage of the "free-year" of eligibility granted to all college athletes in 2020 after the onset of COVID and is now able to potentially help the Bulldogs in their quest to capture a fourth national title in program history.

While head coach Kirby Smart has stated on multiple occasions that this year's Georgia team has not "won anything," there will always be the lifelong memories that came with winning the national championship a season ago.

The former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett was instrumental in Georgia's win over Alabama, a longtime stumbling block for the Bulldogs; Bennett's 40-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell on second and long in the fourth quarter basically won Georgia the game as it was the go-ahead touchdown for the Bulldogs.

The Blackshear, Georgia, native spoke about that play and the moments that came after it on the latest editions of Eli's Places, an ESPN+ exclusive.

In the conversation with one of the legendary Manning brothers, Bennett revealed the play call for his 40-yard touchdown pass.

Dish-Left-Red-Jet-Both Seam-Go-on-Tuesday - Stetson Bennett

