The Grades are in, How did Georgia's Units Fare vs Clemson

How did the positions grade out following Georgia's week one win over Clemson.

Georgia's 10-3 win over the number three ranked Clemson Tigers goes a long way in proving that the Bulldogs have a legitimate chance at competing for another SEC Championship. Not many would've thought the ESPN College GameDay location selection would result in just 13 combined points, but the defense will be major takeaways for both teams.

So with the focus now turning to Georgia's home opener against UAB following this long three-day Labor Day weekend, we have the first progress report of the season.

Quarterback: B-

In week one, Georgia's passing game did not live up to its expectations, only passing for 135 yards with no touchdowns and just one interception. The game plan throughout it seemed was for Daniels to get the ball out quick to his receivers with play actions trying to keep the defense honest.

The interception by Daniels looked to be more of a great play from Braylon Spector in zone coverage than anything else. Putting that aside Daniels did not put the ball in trouble too much after that and looked to be taking the "don't go broke, taking profit" approach that many remember Jake Fromm by.

Running Back: B

The Georgia run game fared much better than one could've expected heading into Charlotte's top-5 clash. Zamir White led the Dawgs in rushing with 74 yards, with physical runs fighting for every yard he earned. Behind White, Kendall Milton finished with 27 yards on just 6 carries; early on, Milton looked to be the answer for Georgia on inside zone runs, picking up yardage, but the Dawgs seemed to go away from Milton later in the game.

That aside, the running back flexed some of its muscles with 121 yards on 31 carries as a whole, helping Georgia seal the game on the final possession.

Receivers: D

Georgia's game plan in the passing game was unique compared to the past four games of Monken as the offensive coordinator. Georgia shied away from the deep ball and chose the short to intermediate routes instead, giving Daniels more options and making a safer play.

The lack of deep shots downfield cannot be totally pinned on the receivers, but their performance was not one to ride home about after an offseason of hype offensively. Getting back to full health needs to be the top priority on offense following week one.

Offensive Line: B

Not much more could've been asked for from Georgia's offensive line following their performance. The Dawgs offensive front arrived in Charlotte with the looming task of protecting JT Daniels against one of the best front fours in College Football.

With an early injury taking out redshirt freshman right guard Tate Ratledge shortly into the first drive of the game for Georgia and Shaffer going into the medical tent in the second half then checking back into the game, Georgia held Daniels upright while only allowing just one sack from Clemson's defense.

Without the help of a vertical passing game, Georgia's rushing attack finished with 121 yards on 31 carries. Overall a good performance from a Georgia offensive front that started off the year with a rough performance against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

Defensive Line: A++

Easily the position group of the game for Georgia and most likely on both sides of the ball. Both defensive lines dominated the game early, but it was Georgia's defense that would finish the game with a strong statement being sent to the rest of the SEC.

Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter both accounted for a sack each during the game, but the defensive line did much more in the way of affecting the passer and shutting down Clemson's run game. Georgia's constant pressure of Uiagalelei resulted in seven total sacks and allowing just two yards rushing.

Linebacker: B

Nakobe Dean, the junior inside linebacker for Georgia, led the team in sacks with two. Dean's performance proved his versatility as an effective blitzer and played a big role in stopping Clemson's run game. Not only was Dean getting it done for the Dawgs, but senior Channing Tindall played one of his best games, running north-south, east-west to make explosive tackles with his blazing speed chasing down Tigers.

Secondary: B-

Christopher Smith's interception turned into a 74-yard touchdown for the Dawgs late in the second quarter, allowing Georgia to jump out in front of the Vegas favorite Clemson 7-0. Smith showed great instincts and almost baited Uiagalelei to throw it short, so Smith could jump the route and make a ball on the football.

Smith's pick-six would be the only touchdown of the ball game as neither offense could punch it in the endzone. The secondary as a whole showed promise but didn't make too many plays outside of Smith's interception to give them anything higher than a B. Not to mention some penalties cost the drives in the secondary at times.

Special Teams: B-

Jake Camarda had one of his best games as a punter for Georgia since his time as the starter, pinning Clemson deep inside their own end multiple times. The Bulldogs controlled the field position for the majority of the football game thanks to the right leg of Camarda. They also limited the return yardage as a coverage unit.

Though the special teams unit accounted for two critical mistakes. Jack Podlesny missed an early field goal that would have proved pivotal late in the football game as Clemson was threatening. And Kendall Milton was hit by a punt during punt coverage and that forced a turnover in the ball game as well.

