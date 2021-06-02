RECAP: June 1st Was Quite a Day for UGA

June 1st was a historic day for all of College Football as for the first time in 16 months the NCAA recruiting dead period was lifted. All on-campus official visits were allowed for the first time in over a year.

It is simply impossible to keep track of everything that went down in Athens Monday. But The same could be said for many of the top programs in College Football as official visits and camps were back in full swing, many of the nation's top prospects were taking their first official visits. At the same time, the strength and conditioning staffs around the country were gearing up for the first day of voluntary workouts.

Seven Commits Were in Town

Georgia was hosting seven current commits yesterday among the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes.

The list included, according to Sentell.

Bear Alexander 5-Star DT 2022

Deyon Bouie 5-Star ATH 2022

Malaki Starks 5-Star ATH 2022

Tyre West 4-Star DT 2022

De'Nylon Morrissette 4-Star WR 2022

Pearce Spurlin III 4-Star TE 2023

Marcus Washington Jr 4-star CB 2023

While the undecided prospects included the likes of five-star edge rusher Malik Bryant (2023), four-star offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett (2022), five-star running back Richard Young (2023), and even big class of 2022 target safety Kamari Wilson among other recruits.

UGA Legacy Receives Offer

Three-star rated offensive tackle according to 247Sports, Drew Bobo, son of the former UGA quarterback and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, earned an offer from the University of Georgia following "a great camp," the Georgia legacy recruit said on Twitter.

UGA Picks Up Two Impact Players Via Portal

The headliner that everyone had been waiting for over the last few weeks finally broke as both Arik Gilbert and Derion Kendrick joined the Georgia Bulldogs.

The two announcements broke just two minutes apart from one another on social media. The announcement of former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick came first, further solidifying Georgia's reload of the secondary. At the same time, Arik Gilbert's announcement came second via an exclusive with Dawgs247's Rusty Mansell, where the former LSU tight end discussed his decision to join the Dawgs.

