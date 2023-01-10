What TCU's Sonny Dykes Had to Say Following National Title Loss

The job that Sonny Dykes did in his first season at TCU shouldn't be downplayed after his team's disappointing performance against Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Dykes took a team that was 5-7 in 2021, to 13 wins in 2022 and a CFP Semifinals win over Michigan.

Sonny Dykes sat down with the media following TCU's 65-7 loss to Georgia.

"Well, tough one tonight. I think anybody that saw that could see that we certainly didn't play our best. You've got to give Georgia a ton of credit. They did a tremendous job of getting their team ready to play." said Dykes.

"We just dug such a big hole for ourselves. We never could quite get them stopped defensively. We never could get out of our own way on offense."

"Those guys came out and played exceptionally well. They've got a very good football team. Really talented. And the thing that, again, I was impressed about Georgia coming into the game is they played hard all the time and they played well, and really had a lot of pride in their performance in the way they played, and you could see it today."

Dykes went on to praise Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett's 6-touchdown performance, and the outstanding play of tight end Brock Bowers.

"They did an excellent job. I thought their quarterback really played an outstanding game. Tight end obviously played an outstanding game as well."

"And we just, look, we've got a good football team and it was a tough one tonight."

It was a disappointing night for Dykes and the TCU team, but this is a team that has a ton of positive momentum.

"We'll evaluate what happened. Couldn't be more proud of our football team, though. And especially these two young men that are up here with me right now just for what they've meant to TCU football and just what kind of people they are. I think we're all disappointed that we didn't play better and we didn't coach better and we didn't represent our team better than we did tonight."

"But we'll learn from it. And next time we're on a stage like this we'll handle it better."

