Skip to main content

What TCU's Sonny Dykes Had to Say Following National Title Loss

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes sat down with the media following TCU's 65-7 loss to Georgia.

The job that Sonny Dykes did in his first season at TCU shouldn't be downplayed after his team's disappointing performance against Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Dykes took a team that was 5-7 in 2021, to 13 wins in 2022 and a CFP Semifinals win over Michigan.

Sonny Dykes sat down with the media following TCU's 65-7 loss to Georgia.

"Well, tough one tonight. I think anybody that saw that could see that we certainly didn't play our best. You've got to give Georgia a ton of credit. They did a tremendous job of getting their team ready to play." said Dykes.

"We just dug such a big hole for ourselves. We never could quite get them stopped defensively. We never could get out of our own way on offense."

"Those guys came out and played exceptionally well. They've got a very good football team. Really talented. And the thing that, again, I was impressed about Georgia coming into the game is they played hard all the time and they played well, and really had a lot of pride in their performance in the way they played, and you could see it today."

Dykes went on to praise Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett's 6-touchdown performance, and the outstanding play of tight end Brock Bowers.

"They did an excellent job. I thought their quarterback really played an outstanding game. Tight end obviously played an outstanding game as well."

"And we just, look, we've got a good football team and it was a tough one tonight."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was a disappointing night for Dykes and the TCU team, but this is a team that has a ton of positive momentum.

"We'll evaluate what happened. Couldn't be more proud of our football team, though. And especially these two young men that are up here with me right now just for what they've meant to TCU football and just what kind of people they are. I think we're all disappointed that we didn't play better and we didn't coach better and we didn't represent our team better than we did tonight."

"But we'll learn from it. And next time we're on a stage like this we'll handle it better."

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_4728
News

Kirby Smart Talks the Significance of Georgia Finishing Undefeated

By Jonathan Williams
20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_4615-X4
News

Everything Kirby Smart Had to Say Following Georgia's National Title Win

By Christian Goeckel
3M6A6582
News

LOOK: Photo Gallery From National Title Win over TCU

By Brooks Austin
AB6I3805-X4
Football

Javon Bullard Shines in the Biggest Moments Once Again

By Christian Goeckel
Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Javon Bullard post National Title Presser
News

WATCH: Kirby Smart and Stetson Bennett Press Conference After National Title

By Jonathan Williams
AH2I7900-X4
News

Kirby Smart Calls Stetson Bennett the "Greatest Dawg of All Time"

By Christian Goeckel
AB6I3657-X4
News

Georgia Becomes First Team to Repeat in Playoff Era

By Christian Goeckel
AB6I2181-X4
News

REPORT: Jalen Carter set to Declare for NFL Draft

By Christian Goeckel