Latest on Ericson, Who’s up next?

With Ericson down with injury following Sunday's practice, Georgia may have to make some changes up front.

The injury to Warren Ericson on Sunday was a continuation of a rough day at the office for the University of Georgia's football program when it comes to news. Sunday was the day that news broke of Scott Cochran's absence from the team because of personal matters; this prompted Will Muschamp to be promoted from an analyst to an on-field coaching role.

The news would not end there as a source told SI Dawgs Daily that junior center Warren Ericson left practice Sunday with an upper-body injury which saw him undergo x-rays following the conclusion of practice.

The injury severity to the junior lineman is yet to be known and will likely be kept under wraps. In addition, Kirby Smart does not have another date set to speak with the media before Saturday, which is even more unlikely to change. Though Ericsson’s status for the season opener against Clemson is certainly in jeopardy.

Ericson is considered a returning starter for Georgia this season as he filled in for Trey Hill, who underwent season-ending knee surgery with just two games left to be played. However, Ericson showed promise in his two starts last season against Missouri and Cincinnati and may have gained an edge over his competitor Sedrick Van Pran.

The redshirt freshman out of New Orleans, Louisana, was considered a top prospect in the 2020 class and a big win for Georgia in recruiting as they plucked the four-star lineman right out of the backyard of LSU.

Van Pran saw little time in 2020 as a true freshman, playing behind returning starter Trey Hill and eventual starter Warren Ericson. However, Van Pran saw his first opportunity come in the home win against Auburn. Van Pran can be caught on tape leading the reserve offensive line, making calls, and helping out his fellow lineman, something not many true freshmen can do.

Van Pran seems like the logical replacement for Ericson if the injury causes him to miss significant time. Georgia also has the option of Jamaree Salyer, the senior lineman who saw time at left tackle a season ago.

Salyer is one of those rare offensive line talents that can contribute at all five offensive line positions, something Georgia had for a while with Cade Mays. Salyer took time during pre-game warmups all last year at center.

If Salyer was picked to start if Ericson misses time, we could likely see Amarius Mims at left tackle, Shaffer, Ratledge at guard, and Warren McClendon at right tackle.

