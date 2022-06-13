Where Does Georgia Rank Among CFB's Most Successful Programs?

Following the capturing of its third national title in program history, where does Georgia rank among college football's most successful programs?

Following Georgia's first national championship since the days of running back Herschel Walker and legendary head coach Vince Dooley in 1980, it may have many wondering where exactly do the Bulldogs stand all-time among other successful programs in college football? So what impact does adding a third national title to the trophy case in Athens have on the resume?

James Park of SI's College Football HQ put together a top-ten list of the most successful programs of all time. So, how did he put these rankings together?

"Winsipedia set out to answer that question, creating an "Unweighted Average Ranking" of all 131 schools, taking the following accomplishments into account."

Winning percentage

National championships

Conference championships

Bowl games

Total wins

Bowl record

All-Americans

Heisman Trophy winners

NFL Draft picks

First-round draft picks

Weeks at No. 1 in AP poll

Total AP Top 25 appearances

Using Park's criteria for the rankings, it saw the University of Georgia come in at number ten. But, as Park points out, despite winning the national championship this past January, it is not something that has happened "all the time." Yet, national championships are not the only way to measure a program's success.

Vince Dooley coached the Bulldogs. Dooley finished in the AP top 10 seven times, and with all-time great Herschel Walker on the field, coached UGA to a national title to start the 80s. Mark Richt followed with a 15 year campaign that included a near 70 percent win mark in the SEC. - James Park

That consistency in finding success continues under Kirby Smart; Park points out that since taking the job following the 2015 season, Georgia finished in the top ten for a fifth straight season and won a national championship.

For the full rankings and explanations, click here!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.