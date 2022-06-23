ESPN Analyst Adam Rittenberg states Georgia needs to continue its offensive improvement to stay on top of college football.

As the momentous month of June on the recruiting trail begins to unwind with the final weekend of official visits set to take place in Athens, the 2022 college football is quickly approaching, which means the coaching staff and players alike are nearing the final offseason preparation period as well.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg has taken the time to analyze the futures of programs in college football and is putting together his own "top-25 power rankings" based on his analysis. So far, these rankings have seen him break down the best future offenses, defenses, and even quarterback positions.

To no surprise, Georgia found its way into each power rankings. The Bulldogs just captured their first national championship in over four decades, a drought that dates back to the days of legendary running back Herschel Walker and legendary head coach Vince Dooley.

Though despite a four-decade drought on titles at Georgia, most around the sport would say calling Georgia's win over Alabama — the program currently presides over perhaps the greatest championship-laden dynasties in college football history — an example of a "one-hit wonder" would be a bit of a stretch.

Georgia has been in the CFP twice in Kirby Smart's six years as a head coach, three of the remaining five seasons, his team finished fifth in the CFP rankings prior to the playoffs. They've been in national championship contention perrrenially. And it's not stopping.

Rittenberg has now compiled all of his previous power rankings and used them to power rank the top-25 programs with the brightest future over the next three seasons.

Only Alabama, the team Georgia just beat in the national title game back in January, sits above the Bulldogs in the rankings. Rittenberg even adds that there is "hesitation" when putting the Crimson Tide at number one due to the uncertain future of head coach Nick Saban who will turn 71 years old in October.

Right behind Alabama comes Georgia at number two, edging out the Ohio State Buckeyes, which Rittenberg points out the Buckeyes project better offensively than Georgia over the next three years. However, the ESPN analyst also details a path for Georgia to eventually climb above Alabama and take the top spot in the rankings.

"Georgia could soon occupy the top spot in these rankings, but the program will need to continue making strides on offense." - Adam Rittenberg

Yes, Georgia averaged 37.6 points in year two under offensive coordinator Todd Monken; it is fair to point out that Georgia will not always have a historically talented defense to lean on. Rittenberg adds, "The Bulldogs ultimately will need to win more because of their offense and passing game," essentially saying that Georgia's offense needs to be more convincing even in victory.

After losing five first-round picks defensively, along with three more players that went, later on, this coming fall, the Georgia defense will take a step back from its historic levels of performance.

Offensively, Georgia returns many of its key starters at the most important positions like quarterback, center, and some members of the offensive line. The Bulldogs' offense may have even upgraded with the addition of Arik Gilbert to the tight end room, despite the losses of top receivers George Pickens and Jermaine Burton.

If the offense lives up to its preseason expectations, it may not be long before Rittenberg puts Georgia in that number one spot.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.