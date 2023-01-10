Skip to main content

Where to Find National Championship Merchandise for Sale

The Georgia Bulldogs are once again National Champions! Here is where to find merch for the historic season.

After losing 15 players to the NFL draft, the Georgia Bulldogs have once again won the National Title, becoming the only team in College Football Playoff History to win back to back National Championships. Here are a few places you can buy merchandise. 

DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S sporting goods currently has numerous officially licensed shirts, hats and sweatshirts for sale, in store and on their website.

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has numerous officially licensed shirts, hats and sweatshirts for sale, in store and on their website. They are currently offering free shipping on any product bought on their website.

UGA Bookstore Website 

The University of Georgia Bookstore website currently has numerous officially licensed shirts, hats and sweatshirts for sale, on their website. Georgia students and Athens locals will find similar deals in person at the store located in Athens, Georgia.

College Football Playoff Website

The College Football Playoff Website currently has the latest National Championship merchandise as well as different accessories such as commemorative coins, plaques and keychains.

Fanatics.com

Fanatics.com currently has numerous officially licensed shirts, hats and sweatshirts for sale, on their website. Use code "24SHIP" for free shipping on all orders. 

Amazon

While not officially licensed, Amazon.com has a plethora of different shirts and other accessories for the 2022 National Championship

