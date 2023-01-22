Skip to main content

Where Will Kam Pringle Commit?

Georgia target Kam Pringle is set to come off the board Sunday afternoon at 2 PM. So, where will the massive South Carolina prospect land? We have the latest.

The University of Georgia has had plenty of success recruiting its home state. Georgia provides some of the most centralized top-end talents there is. However, Georgia is likely without their two national titles without dipping into the surrounding states for the nation's elite. 

The Carolinas are nothing new to Georgia. They've gone into North and South Carolina over the years and pulled out names like Channing Tindall, Jordan Davis, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Jared Wilson, and Jalon Walker. 

Though there's been a bit of a changing of the guard recently, particularly in the SEC East with the hiring of Shane Beamer at South Carolina. In two seasons, he's gone (15-11) but most importantly for the future of the Gamecocks, he's recruiting at a high level. Shane Beamer has taken a program that was recruiting in the 50s in the composite team rankings when he arrived and has produced Top-20 classes in consecutive seasons. 

Beamer has done so by locking up his home state as well. This brings us to Kam Pringle, the 6'7, 335-pound offensive lineman out of Dorchester, South Carolina. Pringle is expected to make his announcement Sunday afternoon between Florida, Tennessee, Georiga, Clemson, NC State, and South Carolina. 

Where Will Kam Pringle Commit?

According to sources, Georgia was a bit surprised when Pringle announced what seemed like a sudden announcement. Which, in the world of recruiting, is never a good thing when you are being caught off guard by a commitment decision. It seems all signs are pointing towards the home state South Carolina Gamecocks. 

